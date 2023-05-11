Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken Game 5: Preview, lines, predictions, how to watch | 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Dallas Stars earned a dominant 6-3 victory on Tuesday to even the series at 2-2 against the Seattle Kraken. Now, the series shifts back to Dallas in a best-of-three for the right to advance to the Western Conference Final.

Game 5 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CST on Thursday.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs Dallas Stars

TV: TNT, SportsNet, TVAS

The Dallas Stars received a huge confidence boost in their Game 4 victory. Not only did they put up six goals and jump out to a big lead, but they also received a monster game from Miro Heiskanen and Max Domi.

Heiskanen took a puck to the face in Game 3 and because of the lopsided score, did not return. But in Game 4, Heiskanen showed up, bubble shield and all.

Despite playing with a full shield protecting his stitched up face, Heiskanen was the best player on the ice. The 23-year-old played over 31 minutes, tallied one assist, and had his fingerprints all over the 6-3 win.

Max Domi exploded for two goals and one assist including a key goal to extend the lead to 3-0 and the empty netter to put the game away. Domi now has three goals and 10 points in 10 playoff games. What a pickup he has been for the Dallas Stars.

"We know what happened last game wasn't good enough, and I think as a whole we had everyone going and everyone bounced back nice," Domi said after Game 4. "I just think everyone was hungrier than the last game, and it showed. Everyone wanted to win every battle out there and win every puck, and I think everyone did that."

The Kraken welcomed back leading scorer, Jared McCann in Game 4. McCann had not played since Game 4 of the opening round when he took a late hit from Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.

McCann looked to take some time to get up to speed, finishing -1 in 13:01 time on ice.

But for McCann, Game 4 should serve as a boost. Now with a game under his belt, he should be much better in Game 5, which Seattle could really benefit from.

Dallas Stars projected lineup

Robertson-Hintz-Pavelski

Marchment-Seguin-Domi

Benn-Johnston-Dadonov

Glendening-Faksa-Dellandrea

Suter-Heiskanen

Lindell-Hakanpaa

Harley-Miller

Oettinger

Wedgewood

Seattle Kraken projected lineup

McCann-Beniers-Eberle

Schwartz-Wennberg-Geekie

Tolvanen-Gourde-Bjorkstrand

Froden-Donato-Tanev

Dunn-Larsson

Oleksiak-Borgen

Soucy-Schultz

Grubauer

Daccord

Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken: Prediction

The Stars have all of the momentum. Once they tied things up at 2-2 in the first round vs the Minnesota Wild, it was all Dallas until they dispatched the Wild in six games. I expect the Stars to be the better team again tonight.

Stars 4, Kraken 2

