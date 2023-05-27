Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 5: Preview, lines, predictions, where and how to watch - 2023 NHL Western Conference Finals

The Dallas Stars will continue their fight for survival tonight as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Vegas has a comfortable two-game lead coming into tonight's game and will be looking to seal a victory and advance to the Stanley Cup Finals for the second time in their six seasons in the NHL.

Dallas Stars saviour Joe Pavelski, who scored the game-winner in Game 4, will be a key piece in the Stars offense yet again.

Jamie Benn is serving his two-game suspension and will be out for tonight's game. If the Stars manage to survive tonight, they will have their captain back for yet another do-or-die Game 6.

Stars forward Mason Marchment is confident that his team will close out the game tonight and inch closer towards the Stanley Cup Finals. He said,

"If you look at it, could easily be 2-2 or 3-1 us," said. We're not about to lay down and let them take it from us. We have a very resilient group and we've been showing that all year."

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said,

"We have a mindset that we need to finish it off, again. We just need to do the little things right to do it and be on time with them. Maybe that's where we could have been better is right from the get-go, get to your game."

Dallas Stars vs. Vegs Golden Knights will have referees Wes McCauley (#4) and Dan O'Rourke (#9) with Bevan Mills (#53) and Brad Kovachik (#71) as linesmen.

Where to watch Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 5?

The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on various networks, including ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, and TVAS.

For those unable to catch the action on television, there are several streaming options available. Fans can tune in via DTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube, or Vidgo.

Dallas Stars projected lineup

Robertson-Hintz-Pavelski

Kirvanta-Domi-Seguin

Marchment-Johnston-Dadonov

Glendening-Faksa-Dellandrea

Suter-Heiskanen

Lindell-Hakanpaa

Harley-Hanley

Oettinger

Wedgewood

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup

Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Howden-Stephenson-Stone

Smith-Karlsson-Roy

Carrier-Blueger-Kolesar

Matinez-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Theodore

Hauge-Whitecloud

Hill

Quick

Stars vs Golden Knights prediction

The Vegas Golden Knights are ending this series tonight. Thanks to 38-year-old Joe Pavelski's OT winner in Game 4, the Stars were saved from getting swept.

Jason Robertson has been looking good and will continue to be a thorn in the Vegas defense. But I do not see the likes of Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault losing two games in a row to the captainless Stars.

Dallas Stars 2, Vegas Golden Knights 4

