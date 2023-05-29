Danger close: All pressure falls on Vegas Golden Knights in crucial Game 6 vs Dallas Stars 

The Vegas Golden Knights were sitting pretty just four days ago. Vegas held a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Dallas Stars and were just one win shy of advancing to the Stanley Cup Final.

Fast forward less than one week and the hockey world is not so sure who will match up with the Florida Panthers in Game 1.

Vegas failed to complete the sweep, losing in overtime of Game 4. In Game 5, they were mostly outplayed by a desperate Dallas team that wanted to give their captain another chance to play. Now, things are getting dicey.

Vegas still sits one win away from advancing. But all of a sudden, the Dallas Stars are only one behind. And although they will have to do it from a 3-0 hole, winning two in a row seems far simpler than four. The Stars are halfway there.

Acknowledging that the Stars' desperation overpowered their own, Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault said after Game 4:

"I thought they were way better today. We're trying to play the right way, but their desperation was a little higher than ours. At this time of the year, it's not about Xs and Os, it's about who wants it more and I thought they wanted it more than us tonight... We've got to want it more."

That trend continued into Game 5, as Dallas did everything to avoid elimination for the second straight game.

Only four teams in NHL history have ever completed a 3-0 playoff series comeback. It has never happened past the second round. Those are some good odds in the favor of the club that is ahead. But as Dallas creeps its way closer and closer, they are also stats that put a load of pressure on the team that has the advantage for now.

Vegas Golden Knights are feeling the pressure ahead of Game 6

Vegas is feeling that pressure heading into Game 6. The team has not had to deal with this type of pressure in the postseason. Now, they face a determined Stars team... one that has all the momentum on its side.

Dallas wants to complete this comeback. The Stars have believed in their ability to respond to adversity all season and have shown that in the last two games, both of which saw Vegas get out to quick starts.

In Game 6, the Stars will have the help of Jamie Benn, who missed the last two games due to a suspension. But that is not all.

The series shifts back to Dallas, the city is ready, they are receiving excellent goaltending once again from Jake Oettinger, Jason Robertson is on fire, and depth players are scoring. The Dallas Stars are a dangerous team that wants to win this game very badly.

The Vegas Golden Knights will have to match that if they want to avoid a do-or-die Game 7 on Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes