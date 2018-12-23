×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

David Perron, Jake Allen leads Blues past Flames, 3-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    23 Dec 2018, 05:31 IST
AP Image

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — David Perron had a goal and an assist, Jake Allen made 28 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Saturday.

Perron has nine goals and 11 assists in 16 games against Calgary since the start of the 2014-15 season.

Tyler Bozak and Oskar Sundqvist also scored to help St. Louis finish 2-1-0 on their trip through Western Canada.

Matthew Tkachuk scored his 16th goal for Calgary. The Flames have lost three straight. Calgary lost for the first time in regulation at home since Nov. 15, ending a 7-0-2 string.

St. Louis opened the scoring 4:06 into the game. Perron gloved down a puck that had deflected high in the air and wristed a shot from inside 20 feet that beat goalie Mike Smith on the short-side. The Blues made it 2-0 at 11:43 when Bozak chipped in a rebound after Pat Maroon curled out from behind the net and had his initial shot stopped.

The Flames scored with 3:11 left in the first. On their first power play of the day, they needed just seven seconds to convert with Tkachuk steering in a centering feed from Elias Lindholm.

The Blues got some insurance two minutes into the third. Smith couldn't control the rebound of Sundqvist's 40-foot slap shot and when the puck popped back into the slot, Sundqvist converted.

NOTES: Flames LW Michael Frolik (ankle) returned after missing 15 games. ... St. Louis is 11-1-2 when leading after two periods.

UP NEXT

Advertisement

Blues: Host Buffalo on Thursday night.

Flames: At Winnipeg on Thursday night.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Perron's hat trick lifts Blues to over Flames 5-3
RELATED STORY
Tkachuk gets 1st goal in hometown, leads Flames over Blues
RELATED STORY
O'Reilly, Allen lead Blues past Maple Leafs 4-1
RELATED STORY
Boeser's hat trick leads Canucks over Blues 6-1
RELATED STORY
Blues beat Golden Knights 4-1 in Perron's return to Vegas
RELATED STORY
Horvat, Canucks beat Blues 5-1
RELATED STORY
Parayko goal, Allen shutout leads Blues past Jets 1-0
RELATED STORY
DeBrincat's 2nd goal lifts Blackhawks past Blues in OT
RELATED STORY
Blues break tie on replay review in 3rd and beat Oilers 4-1
RELATED STORY
Rantanen scored twice, leads Avalanche past Flyers 4-1
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us