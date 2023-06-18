In the small town of Hohenems, Austria, NHL Draft prospect David Reinbacher grew up idolizing former Buffalo Sabres star Thomas Vanek. Vanek's impact on Austrian hockey has been profound, elevating the sport's popularity and inspiring a new generation of players.

Reinbacher, an aspiring defenseman, is determined to follow in Vanek's footsteps and become a symbol of success for Austrian hockey.

Thomas Vanek, renowned for his scoring prowess during his 14-season NHL career, has emerged as an icon in Austria. Comparing him to Arnold Schwarzenegger, David Reinbacher emphasized Vanek's significance to the country, not just as a hockey player but as a role model.

It's because he demonstrated that achieving success in the sport was attainable for Austrians. Vanek's achievements have paved the way for a surge in high-end Austrian prospects being recognized by NHL teams.

David Reinbacher said:

“I would say (he’s) like Arnold Schwarzenegger there. Yeah, in hockey, for sure, he’s one of the biggest names there. He showed Austria that it’s possible to like get something out of it.”

Vanek's influence on a generation of Austrians can be measured by the number of high-end prospects the country has started producing. When the Buffalo Sabres selected Vanek fifth overall in the 2003 NHL Draft, he became the highest-drafted Austrian player in history and only the 10th ever to be chosen at that level.

Since 2020, teams have drafted six Austrians, showcasing the growing talent pool. Last year, the Detroit Red Wings selected forward Marco Kasper as the sixth overall pick, and in 2020, the Minnesota Wild chose forward Marco Rossi ninth overall.

As the top-rated European defenseman, David Reinbacher is set to inspire Austrian Hockey's next generation

As the top-rated European defenseman by NHL Central Scouting, David Reinbacher is set to make his mark in the upcoming NHL Draft. At just 18 years old, Reinbacher's impressive performance in the Swiss National League for EHC Kloten has garnered attention.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 185 pounds, Reinbacher is described as a physically strong defenseman who plays with authority and confidence in all aspects of the game. His potential as a first-round draft pick showcases the growing prominence of Austrian hockey players on the international stage.

For Reinbacher, being selected in the NHL Draft would not only be a personal accomplishment but also a chance to inspire young aspiring hockey players in Austria. He recognizes the significance of becoming one of the new faces of Austrian hockey, showcasing that players from small towns can achieve great success in the sport.

David Reinbacher's journey, much like Vanek's, shows the determination, talent, and potential that exist within Austria's hockey community.

