David Reinbacher’s height, weight, age, and other physical attributes explored

David Reinbacher is considered one of the most talented prospects from Europe. The defender from Austria has the potential and will probably be selected in the top 10 of the NHL Draft. Will he be called upon as soon as fellow Austrian Thomas Vanek, who was the fifth overall pick in 2003, is the question.

His talent as a defenseman has been noted by scouts. The 18-year-old stands out because of his volume of points at this age. He is also massive due to his 6'2", 187-pound frame.

He will probably be the first blueliner selected by the teams, and there was much buzz about him in the NHL Draft combine.

David Reinbacher will probably be the highest-ranked defenseman in this year's Draft

David Reinbacher more than held his own when competing in one of Europe's top leagues against players of a professional calibre. He's ranked fifth in NHL Central Scouting's list of the top European skaters.

He also participated in the 2023 IIHF World Championships for the men's national team. The teenager served as an alternative captain for Team Austria at the 2023 World Junior Championships.

Reinbacher skates with fluidity and solid footwork. Some analysts have likened him to Moritz Seider, a defender with the Detroit Red Wings, who was born in Germany and is now a seasoned NHL player at the age of 22.

Seider was chosen as the sixth overall choice in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and went on to win the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year in 2021–2022.

He played for EHC Kloten in the Swiss league, and they weren't shy about using him. He scored 22 points for the team this past season (3 goals and 19 assists).

While competing for Austria in the World Championships in May, Reinbacher suffered an MCL injury.

He said that he is still in some discomfort, but because he was put through physical testing during the combine, he is certain that he will recover completely in two to three weeks. At the combine, he had interviews with 23 organizations, including the Flyers.

David Reinbacher is projected to go fifth to Montreal in the most recent mock draught by The Athletic, while NHL.com has him going ninth to Washington.

He is ranked ninth as the best defenseman in TSN's Bob McKenzie's yearly ranking of the top prospects, which is not a mock draught.

It's going to be interesting wherever he ends up because they might have just selected an under-the-radar premium defender.

