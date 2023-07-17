Deadline fodder? What Arizona Coyotes fans can expect from Nick Bjugstad

The Arizona Coyotes made a move to bring back forward Nick Bjugstad, signing him on a two-year deal worth $2.1 million.

Bjugstad had a minor career resurgence last season, playing a key role with the Coyotes before being traded to the Edmonton Oilers at the deadline. However, his high price tag in this deal is likely a strategic move for the Coyotes to reach the salary cap floor.

While Bjugstad's return adds experience and depth to the Coyotes roster, fans should be aware that he could be a potential trade asset as the team continues to build for the future.

On that note, let's have a look at what Bjugstad brings to the Coyotes:

Depth and experience

Nick Bjugstad's return to the Arizona Coyotes provides the team some added depth at the forward position.

His experience and versatility make him a valuable asset to have on the roster. Bjugstad could slot into various positions and contribute in different roles, providing flexibility in the lineup.

#2 Salary cap floor filler

One of the primary reasons for the higher price tag on Bjugstad's contract could be to help the Coyotes reach the NHL's salary cap floor.

By signing him to a two-year deal, the Coyotes ensure that they meet the league's financial requirements while maintaining roster depth. That allows them to explore future moves and rebuild their roster effectively.

#3 Trade asset potential

Given the Coyotes' focus on building future assets, it's likely that Nick Bjugstad's return is with an eye toward potentially using him as a trade piece in the future.

His experience and recent resurgence with the Oilers could make him an attractive trade target for contending teams in need of depth for a playoff run. Fans should be prepared for the possibility that Bjugstad could be traded again, either at this trade deadline or the next, in exchange for valuable draft picks or prospects.

#4 Nick Bjugstad's leadership and mentorship

Bjugstad's return also provides the Coyotes' young core with valuable leadership and mentorship. His experience and professionalism could positively impact the development of the team's promising young players, helping them grow on and off the ice.

This type of guidance is essential as the Coyotes look to shape their roster for future success.

Nick Bjugstad's return to the Arizona Coyotes brings added depth and experience to the team's forward group. While his price tag could serve the purpose of reaching the salary cap floor, Coyotes fans should also be aware that he might not be on the roster for too long.

