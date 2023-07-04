Detroit Red Wings Cap Space: Examining the Red Wings' salary in the off-season

The Detroit Red Wings have been one of the more active teams in free agency this off-season as they look to make the playoffs in the next campaign.

Although Detroit has been active, the Red Wings still have $9.89 million in cap space - which could be used to acquire Alex DeBrincat. There have been rumors that Detroit will trade for DeBrincat from the Senators, but that hasn't come to fruition yet.

With the Red Wings having not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season, Steve Yzerman brought in several players including JT Compher and Shayne Gostisbehere in hopes of making a push.

"Overall, we targeted specific needs and were able to address those," Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said (via NHL.com). "On each player, very comfortable with the term of all the contracts that we did...

"Good teams have depth. I think we have some depth. We would all love a couple of big-time scorers. Hopefully we'll get that. Again, we'll continue to work to get that."

The Detroit Red Wings have made multiple moves

Armed with a ton of cap space, Detroit has signed 10 new players and re-signed Klim Kostin who they acquired in a trade at the draft from the Oilers.

Those 10 players are forwards, Compher, Nolan Stevens, Tim Gettinger, Dylan Sprong, and Christin Fischer. On defense, they inked Gostisbehere, Justin Holl, and Brogan Rafferty while in net, they added Alex Lyon and James Reimer.

What helped Detroit add so many pieces was the fact they had the cap room to do so. Most NHL teams have very little room, but Yzerman kept the deal to relatively short-team deals to keep that flexibility.

"Not every team, but a lot of teams, are squeezed," Yzerman said. "So trying to get guys on shorter-term deals. For a lot of the players, they're looking at this, potentially, what happens to the cap a year from now? If they couldn't get a deal that they like - one with term that was a good fit - 'Hey, I'll do a shorter-term deal, the cap is gonna go up and I'm gonna go back at it.'"

As of right now, the Detroit Red Wings have just Joe Veleno as a pending RFA, so he needs to be signed. They also waived Filip Zadina, which was a bit of a surprise to many.

For now, Yzerman says Detroit is pretty much done but says he is open to discussing other moves, which could be DeBrincat.

"Generally after July 1 and 2, things start to settle down and teams reevaluate where they are and what they need to do," Yzerman said. "For various reasons, [teams] might have to make a move. We've all kind of settled in after July 1 and 2, kind of knowing now where we go from here. We'll explore some other opportunities potentially."

We will see if that move materializes in the coming weeks.

Poll : Do you think the Detroit Red Wings will make the playoffs this season? Yes No 0 votes