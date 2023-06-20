Detroit Red Wings Draft Picks: Which 3 players will be the best fit in 2023?

The Detroit Red Wings missed the playoffs once again in 2022-23 but they are nearing the conclusion of their rebuild.

The Red Wings have their attention on the 2023 NHL Draft which goes down on June 28 and 29 in Nashville, Tennessee. Detroit also has two first-round picks as they will be selecting ninth overall and 17th overall.

With the Red Wings having two first-round picks, if they use both of them, who might be the best fit for them?

#1. Ryan Leonard, RW, USNTDP

With Detroit picking ninth overall, it's about 50/50 if the player will even play in the NHL next season, so the Red Wings may go best player available and Ryan Leonard could be that player.

Leonard will be going to Boston College next season - and will likely play two years in NCAA - before going to the NHL. But, Leonard is a physical player and has an incredible shot which should make him a talented goal scorer in the NHL.

Although Leonard won't be playing right away, if he does go to the NHL in two years, that is likely right when Detroit will be pushing for a playoff spot, so the timing works perfectly.

#2. Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg (WHL)

It seems likely the Detroit Red Wings will be after a winger with the ninth-overall pick and if Leonard is gone, Zach Benson makes a lot of sense for them.

Benson is one of the best offensive players in the draft as he led Winnipeg of the WHL in scoring as he recorded 98 points in 60 points. He had more points than Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie who were selected in the first round last year.

Benson, like Leonard, has a great shot that should translate to the NHL game, and even though he is skilled, he isn't scared to go into the corners and play physical. He also could play in the NHL next season.

#3. Colby Barlow, LW, Owen Sound (OHL)

Colby Barlow is a player the Detroit Red Wings should be looking at for the 17th overall pick, as Detroit needs to improve its forwards.

If Detroit does land either Leonard or Benson, adding Barlow makes a lot of sense as the forwards play different games. Barlow did record 46 goals in 59 games, but he is also a great defensive player who can kill penalties.

Two-way forwards are what every team needs and wants as Barlow can score 20 goals in the NHL and also kill penalties and be on the ice in the dying seconds if Detroit has the lead.

