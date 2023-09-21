The Detroit Red Wings are gearing up for the 2023-24 NHL season with a renewed sense of optimism.

With a blend of young talent and experienced veterans, the team's projected starting lines offer a glimpse of what fans can expect on the ice.

Detroit Red Wings projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

1st Line:

Alex DeBrincat— Dylan Larkin — David Perron

Alex DeBrincat, a consistent scoring threat, will be tasked with providing offensive firepower on the top line.

Dylan Larkin, the team's captain, will continue to be the heart and soul of the team, contributing on both ends of the ice.

David Perron, a seasoned veteran, brings playmaking abilities and a scoring touch to the wing.

2nd Line:

Robby Fabbri — J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri, known for his offensive flair, will aim to build on his previous season's success.

J.T. Compher, acquired via free agency, adds versatility and two-way play to the center position.

Lucas Raymond, a rising star, brings his dynamic scoring ability to the second line.

3rd Line:

Michael Rasmussen – Andrew Copp – Christian Fischer

Michael Rasmussen, a physical presence, will anchor the third line and contribute both offensively and defensively.

Andrew Copp, another offseason addition, brings grit and faceoff expertise to the lineup.

Christian Fischer's physicality and net-front presence will be valuable on this line.

4th Line:

Klim Kostin – Joseph Veleno – Daniel Sprong

Klim Kostin, a promising prospect, hopes to make his mark with his size and offensive instincts.

Joseph Veleno, known for his speed and playmaking, will center the fourth line.

Daniel Sprong, with a knack for scoring, rounds out this exciting trio.

Defensive Pairings:

Jake Walman — Moritz Seider

Jake Walman's puck-moving abilities and offensive contributions make him a valuable asset.

Moritz Seider, a rising star on the blue line, continues to develop into a top-tier defenseman.

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Ben Chiarot, acquired via trade, brings a physical presence and defensive reliability to the second pairing.

Jeff Petry's offensive prowess and two-way play make him an integral part of the Detroit Red Wings' defense.

Shayne Gostisbehere — Justin Holl

Shayne Gostisbehere, known for his offensive instincts, adds an offensive dimension to the third pairing.

Justin Holl's defensive awareness and physicality complement Gostisbehere's style.

Goaltenders:

Ville Husso

Ville Husso is set to take on the starting goaltender role, showcasing his talent and potential.

James Reimer, a reliable veteran, will provide experienced backup support.

As the Detroit Red Wings continue their rebuilding efforts, fans have reason to be excited about the promising talent on display in the 2023-24 season.

With a mix of established players and emerging stars, the Red Wings are working toward a brighter future and hope to make their mark in the NHL once again.