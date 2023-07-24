Detroit Red Wings second-round pick reveals reason for not attending 2022 NHL Draft in-person

Detroit Red Wings was in contact with Dmitri Buchelnikov, a 2022 probable second-round draft pick, as confirmed by the player himself. However, he mentioned that he couldn't travel due to not having a Canadian Visa. Despite this, he expressed gratitude to the Detroit Red Wings for their support.

They occasionally wrote to express their congratulations on the KHL debut and the first abandoned puck. We simply discuss how things are with the Russian scout from Detroit, how nothing strange is happening at home or at the dacha (smiles).

Last season, the 19-year-old forward played 10 matches for SKA in the KHL and managed to score 2 points (1 goal and 1 assist). He discussed his preference to stay with SKA, highlighting the team's ability to help him work on and improve any flaws he may have.

Despite not joining the Detroit Red Wings at this time, he expressed hope that his journey in hockey was far from over and looked forward to returning in the future with all his mistakes erased.

Detroit Red Wings' 2023 draft picks

For the second consecutive year, the Detroit Red Wings had 10 selections as they entered the NHL Draft.

Wings general manager Steve Yzerman utilized draft capital last year to acquire experienced goaltender Ville Husso and nine prospects.

The Red Wings added defenceman Andrew Gibson (42nd overall), Brady Cleveland (47th overall), and goalkeeper Trey Augustine (41st overall) with their three second-round picks. Following that, Detroit selected defender Larry Keenan (117th overall) in the fourth round and left wing Noah Dower-Nilsson (73rd overall) in the third round.

Prior to selecting goalkeeper Rudy Guimond (169th overall) in the sixth round and centre Emmitt Finnie (201st overall) in the seventh round, the Red Wings selected defenceman Jack Phelan (137th overall) and left wing Kevin Bicker (147th overall) in the fifth round.

Five selections in the top 43 are part of the Red Wings' Draft harvest, which Yzerman acquired through a number of transactions (including those involving Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Hronek, Oscar Sundqvist, and Jakub Vrána during the trade deadline). The haul is topped by three straight second-round picks (Nos. 41-43) on Day 2.

On Wednesday, the Red Wings selected Swedish defender Axel Sandin Pellikka and WHL centre Nate Danielson with both of their first-round choices. It will.be interesting to see how these choices go

