Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 7, 2024

The Anaheim Ducks (13-24-1) are looking to break a four-game losing streak as they face the Detroit Red Wings (19-16-4) at Honda Center on Sunday, Jan 7, at 8 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX.

Detroit secured a 4-3 shootout victory on the road against the LA Kings on Jan 4. Ducks in their most recent match on Jan 5, suffered a 3-1 defeat at home against the Jets.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Game preview

In their recent matchup against the Jets, the Anaheim Ducks faced significant challenges. They maintain an average of 2.47 goals per game, while their defense concedes an average of 3.33 goals. Mason McTavish emerges as a key contributor, amassing 26 points with 11 goals and 15 assists.

Frank Vatrano has contributed significantly with 18 goals, 10 assists, and 28 points in 38 games. In goal, John Gibson holds a record of 7-16-0, a 2.97 GAA and a .903 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings enter this game with a two-game winning streak, showcasing a strong offensive performance. They average 3.58 goals per game, while their defense allows 3.44 goals.

Dylan Larkin has been a key contributor, tallying 13 goals and 19 assists in 33 games. Alex DeBrincat has an impressive season with 17 goals, 21 assists, and 38 points in 39 games.

In goal, Alex Lyon has made significant contributions with a 7-4-0 record, a 2.56 GAA and a .919 SV%

Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Ducks and Red Wings have faced off 126 times in both regular season and playoff games combined.

The Ducks hold an overall record of 46-71-7-2 (39.3%) against the Red Wings.

Currently, the Ducks are enjoying a 2-game winning streak against the Red Wings.

In the regular season alone, the Ducks have a 32-53-7-2 (37.8%) record against the Red Wings.

The Red Wings boast an 81.06% success rate on the penalty kill, while the Ducks maintain a 79.64% penalty kill percentage.

In faceoffs, the Red Wings win 49.6%, while the Ducks have a faceoff win percentage of 48.8%.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Odds and prediction

Detroit has performed well as the favorite this season, securing an 8-5 record. In six games with odds shorter than -159, the Red Wings have emerged victorious in three instances, indicating a 61.4% likelihood of Detroit winning this contest.

On the flip side, the Ducks have surprised with upset victories in 12 out of 34 games played as underdogs this season, accounting for a 35.3% success rate. When odds labeled them underdogs with a line of +134 or longer, the Ducks hold a 10-18 record, with a 42.7% chance of winning.

Prediction: Red Wings 5 - 2 Ducks

Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Red Wings to win in 60 minutes.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Patrick Kane to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Ducks to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will be the winner? Anaheim Ducks Detroit Red Wings 0 votes