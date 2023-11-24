Detroit Red Wings vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 24th 2023

The Detroit Red Wings are set to go on the road to play the Boston Bruins at 1 p.m. ET on Friday at the TD Garden. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Detroit Red Wings vs Boston Bruins preview

The Detroit Red Wings are currently 9-6-3 and coming off a 4-0 shutout win over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday which snapped their two-game losing streak.

This season, the Red Wings are being led by Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin who have 18 points, JT Compher and Lucas Raymond have 14 points, while Shayne Gostisbehere and Mortiz Seider have 12 points.

Bruins, meanwhile, has continued to surprise fans as the Bruins are off to a 14-1-3 start and are first in the NHL. Boston returned to the win column on Wednesday with a 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers after losing 5-4 in overtime to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bruins have been led by David Pastrnak who has 29 points, Brad Marchand has 19 points, Charlie Coyle has 16 points, and Pavel Zacha has 14 points.

Red Wings vs Bruins: Head-to-head & key numbers

Boston is 257-259-95-5 all-time against Detroit.

The Bruins are 7-0-1 at home this season.

The Red Wings are 3-3-1 on the road this year.

Boston is allowing just 2.11 goals per game which is the best in the NHL.

Detroit ranks sixth in the NHL with 3.61 goals per game.

Red Wings vs Bruins: Odds & Prediction

The Detroit Red Wings are +180 underdogs while the Boston Bruins are -218 favorites and the over/under is set at six.

Boston has been nearly unbeatable at home this season as the Bruins are backed by stellar goaltending in Linus Ullmark. Detroit, meanwhile, will be starting Alex Lyon who has been decent this season.

But the Red Wings might struggle defensively, as the Bruins don't give up many goals.

Prediction: Bruins 3, Red Wings 1

Red Wings vs Bruins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Bruins to win in regulation -135

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -105

Tip 3: Charlie McAvoy over 0.5 points -135

Tip 4: Under 1.5 goals first period +105

