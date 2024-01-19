Detroit Red Wings vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 19, 2024

The Detroit Red Wings face the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night at PNC Arena, North Carolina, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, including ESPN+, BSSO and BSDET.

The contest can also be listened to on WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket and WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan.

Detroit Red Wings game preview

The Detroit Red Wings have a 23-16-5 record after winning their last game 3-2 against the Florida Panthers. They are scoring 3.55 goals and conceding 3.32 per game. Their power play success rate is 21.6%, while their penalty kill rate is 80.8%.

Alex DeBrincat has scored 17 goals and provided 23 assists in 44 games, resulting in 40 points. Dylan Larkin has also been a contributor, accumulating 39 points, through 18 goals and 21 assists in 38 games. Ville Hussos has a 9-5-2 record with a save percentage of .893 and goals against average of 3.5 per game.

Jake Walman (illness), Matt Luff (upper body), Patrick Kane (lower body) and Ville Husso (lower body) are unavailable for today's game.

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

The Carolina Hurricanes are 24-14-5 this season after losing to the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 in their last game. On average, the Hurricanes score 3.42 goals per game and allow 3.00. Their power play success rate is 27.2%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 83.7%.

Sebastian Aho has been a standout player, accumulating 48 points with 15 goals and 33 assists in 40 games. Seth Jarvis has scored 15 goals and provided 18 assists, resulting in 33 points. Meanwhile, Pyotr Kochetkov has an 11-7-0 record and made 486 saves, allowing 54 goals.

Frederik Andersen (blood clotting), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion protocol) and Martin Necas (upper body) are unavailable.

Detroit Red Wings lines

Forwards

David Perron

Dylan Larkin

Lucas Raymond

Alex Debrincat

Defensemen

Mortiz Seider

Ben Chiarot

Jeff Petry

Goalies

Alex Lyon

James Riemer

Carolina Hurricanes lines

Forwards

Andrei Svechnikov

Sebastian Aho

Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting

Defensemen

Jaccob Slavin

Brent Burns

Brady Skjei

Goalies

Antti Raanta

Yaniv Perets

Detroit Red Wings vs Carolina Hurricanes: Odds & Prediction

The Red Wings have won four of their last five games, while the Hurricanes have won three of five. Carolina has a better power play success rate and penalty kill than Detroit.

Carolina has won two of their last three home games and is the favorites with odds of -202. Detroit is the underdog with odds set at +167. With an added ice-home advantage, the Hurricanes should win this game.

Detroit Red Wings vs Carolina Hurricanes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Carolina to win: -202

Tip 2: Seth Jarvis to score: Yes

Tip 3: Home Advantage: Yes