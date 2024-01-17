Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 17, 2024

The Detroit Red Wings go on the road to play the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. ET at the Amerat Bank Arena on Wednesday. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers game preview

The Detroit Red Wings are 22-16-5, which is good for seventh place in the East. Detroit is riding a two-game winning streak and coming off a 4-2 win on Sunday in Toronto after beating Los Angeles on Saturday.

Detroit has been led by Alex DeBrincat, who has 40 points. Dylan Larkin has 38 points. Lucas Raymond has 34 points, while Shayne Gostisbehere has 29 points.

The Florida Panthers, meanwhile, are 27-13-3, which is good for second place in the Eastern Conference, but are on a two-game losing skid. Florida is coming off a 5-4 OT loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday after losing 4-1 to New Jersey on Saturday.

Florida has been led by Sam Reinhart who has 55 points. Aleksandar Barkov has 46 points. Carter Verhaeghe has 43 points, while Matthew Tkachuk has 42 points.

Red Wings vs Panthers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Florida is 37-19-5-6 all-time against Detroit.

Detroit is 11-9-1, with a +2 goal differential on the road.

The Panthers are allowing just 2.56 goals per game, which ranks third.

The Red Wings allow 3.35 goals per game, which ranks 24th.

Florida is averaging 3.16 goals per game, which ranks 15th.

Detroit averages 3.56 goals per game, which ranks fourth.

The Panthers are 13-6-1 at home, with a +7 goal differential.

Red Wings vs Panthers: Odds & Prediction

The Detroit Red Wings are +180 underdogs, while the Florida Panthers are -218 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5.

Detroit had a hectic schedule to get into Toronto, stunning the Maple Leafs. The Red Wings and Florida are going in opposite directions, but the Panthers should rebound to get the win.

Florida should play much better defensively and in goal, while Detroit's defense and goaltending are still a problem. The Panthers should start strong, as they did against Anaheim, but hold on to the win.

Prediction: Panthers 5-3 Red Wings

Red Wings vs Panthers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida to win in regulation -155

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -125

Tip 3: Florida over 3.5 goals -155

Tip 4: Sam Bennett over 2.5 shots on goal -120

