Detroit Red Wings vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 4, 2024

The Detroit Red Wings are on the road to play the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at the Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Detroit Red Wings vs Los Angeles Kings preview

The Detroit Red Wings are 18-16-4, which is 12th in the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings are in a tight playoff push. They kicked off their West Coast road trip on Tuesday with a 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks and have gone 4-4 in their last eight games.

Detroit has been led by Alex DeBrincat who has 38 points. Dylan Larkina and Lucas Raymond have 31 points. Shayne Gostisbehre has 27 points, while JT Compher and Daniel Sprong have 24.

The Los Angeles Kings, meanwhile, are 20-9-5 and sixth in the Western Conference and coming off a 3-0 shutout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at home on Tuesday. LA is on a three-game losing streak, losing in a shootout to the Edmonton Oilers and in regulation to Vegas.

The Kings have been led by Anze Kopitar who has 34 points. Adrian Kempe has 33 points. Kevin Fiala has 31 points. Quinton Byfield and Trevor Moore have 26 points apiece, while Phillip Danualt has 20.

Red Wings vs Kings: Head-to-head & key numbers

Detroit is 88-89-27-4 overall against Los Angeles.

The Red Wings are 8-9-1 on the road this season.

Los Angeles is 7-7-4 at home this season.

Detroit is allowing 3.45 goals per game, which ranks 25th.

The Kings are averaging 3.38 goals per game, which ranks 10th.

The Red Wings are averaging 3.58 goals per game, which ranks fifth.

Los Angeles is allowing 2.35 goals per game, which is the best in the NHL.

Red Wings vs Kings: Odds & Prediction

The Detroit Red Wings are +164 underdogs, while the Los Angeles Kings are -198 favorites with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

LA has struggled recently and has surprisingly played better on the road than at home this season. This should be a competitive game, as Detroit has a great offense, while LA has been solid defensively.

The Los Angeles Kings should be able to bounce back and return to the win column, as the Detroit Red Wings' goaltending and defense have been too big of an issue recently.

Prediction: Los Angeles 3-2 Detroit

Red Wings vs Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Detroit +1.5 -155

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -120

Tip 3: Under 1.5 goals first period +110

Tip 4: Quinton Byfield over 0.5 points -115

