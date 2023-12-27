Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 27th 2023

The Minnesota Wild are set to host the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, December 27, at 8:00 PM ET at the Xcel Energy Center. Hockey enthusiasts can catch the action on various networks, including BSDET, BSN, BSWIX and ESPN+.

Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild: Game preview

The Detroit Red Wings find themselves in a challenging season, despite boasting one of the league's most formidable offenses. With an impressive average of 3.53 goals per game, the team showcases the offense of key players such as Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, and Lucas Raymond.

This dynamic trio has collectively contributed 37 goals and 50 assists, steering the top two lines with finesse.

Notably, the offensive depth extends beyond the primary scorers, as Daniel Sprong, J.T. Compher, and Andrew Copp have combined for 20 goals and 37 assists.

The defensive unit, led by Shayne Gostisbehere and Moritz Seider, has also played a pivotal role, chipping in with 12 goals and 35 assists to diversify the team's scoring options.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are in the midst of a positive turn in their season, propelled by an offensive resurgence. Averaging 3.03 goals per game, the team has found the back of the net 11 times in their last three outings.

The top lines, featuring Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Marco Rossi, have been instrumental in this offensive renaissance. Together, they have amassed 38 goals and 38 assists, showcasing their scoring prowess and playmaking abilities.

The supporting cast, comprised of Matt Boldy, Ryan Hartman, and Marcus Johansson, has contributed significantly with a combined total of 20 goals and 29 assists.

The defensive duo of Brock Faber and Jacob Middleton has further enriched the Wild's offensive arsenal, notching seven goals and 21 assists from the blue line.

Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild: Head-to-Head

Head-to-Head Record: In the 38 games played between Detroit and Minnesota, the Red Wings have secured 21 victories, while the Wild have won 17 times. Overtime: The Red Wings have won 1 game in overtime and Wild have secured 4. Scoring Averages: The average goals per match for the Red Wings and the Wild stand at 3.1 and 2.9, respectively. Shootout Efficiency: The Wild have displayed proficiency in shootouts, winning 5 games and losing only 1.

Red Wings vs Wild: Prediction

The Minnesota Wild, entering the game as favorites with odds of -143, are poised to build on their recent success. They secured a narrow 3-2 home victory against the Boston Bruins on Dec. 23.

In contrast, the Detroit Red Wings, listed as underdogs with odds of +121, suffered a 3-2 loss on the road against the New Jersey Devils in their last outing.

The Over and Under is set at 6.5

Red Wings vs Wild: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Wild to win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Wild to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Alex DeBrincat to score: Yes.