Detroit Red Wings vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more

The Detroit Red Wings are in New Jersey to play the Devils on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Detroit is still a rebuilding team but is getting closer to reaching the postseason. New Jersey, meanwhile, is one of the Stanley Cup favorites this season, but goaltending is a question mark.
The game goes down at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center in New Jersey and can be seen on ESPN+ in the States.
Detroit Red Wings preview
The Detroit Red Wings haven't made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season. Detroit went out and traded for Alex DeBrincat this season to add another scoring weapon.
Detroit also added Daniel Sprong, Christian Fischer, Klim Kostin, Shayne Gostisbehre, Jeff Petry and backup goalie James Reimer. The Red Wings are not favored to make this year's playoffs.
New Jersey Devils preview
The New Jersey Devils had a great off-season, as they re-signed Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier and Erik Haula. New Jersey also traded for Tyler Toffoli, who adds another offensive weapon.
The biggest question mark for the Devils is their goaltending, as they have Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid, with the two expecting to split time.
New Jersey is one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup.
Detroit Red Wings lines
Forwards
- DeBrincat-Larkin-Perron
- Fabbri-Compher-Raymond
- Rasmussen-Copp-Sprong
- Kostin-Veleno-Fischer
Defensemen
- Walman-Seider
- Chiarot-Petry
- Gostisbehere-Maata
Goalies
- Husso
- Reimer
New Jersey Devils lines
Forwards
- Toffoli-Hughes-Bratt
- Meier-Hischier-Mercer
- Palat-Haula-Holtz
- Nosek-McLeod-Bastian
Defensemen
- Siegenhaler-Hamilton
- Bahl-Marino
- Hughes-Smith
Goalies
- Vanecek
- Schmid
Red Wings vs Devils Odds and Predictions
Detroit is +215 underdogs with New Jersey a big -265 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Red Wings are likely a year or two away from being a playoff team, but Detroit should be more competitive this season. However, New Jersey is one of the top Stanley Cup favorites, and they should show it here.
The Devils offense should be very dangerous and one of the best in the NHL this season. Although the goaltending is a bit of a worry, New Jersey should score plenty against Husso and cruise to a win.
Prediction: Devils 4-1 Red Wings
Poll : Who do you think wins?
Detroit
New Jersey
0 votes