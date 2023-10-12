Detroit Red Wings vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more

The Detroit Red Wings are in New Jersey to play the Devils on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Detroit is still a rebuilding team but is getting closer to reaching the postseason. New Jersey, meanwhile, is one of the Stanley Cup favorites this season, but goaltending is a question mark.

The game goes down at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center in New Jersey and can be seen on ESPN+ in the States.

Detroit Red Wings preview

The Detroit Red Wings haven't made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season. Detroit went out and traded for Alex DeBrincat this season to add another scoring weapon.

Detroit also added Daniel Sprong, Christian Fischer, Klim Kostin, Shayne Gostisbehre, Jeff Petry and backup goalie James Reimer. The Red Wings are not favored to make this year's playoffs.

New Jersey Devils preview

The New Jersey Devils had a great off-season, as they re-signed Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier and Erik Haula. New Jersey also traded for Tyler Toffoli, who adds another offensive weapon.

The biggest question mark for the Devils is their goaltending, as they have Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid, with the two expecting to split time.

New Jersey is one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

Detroit Red Wings lines

Forwards

DeBrincat-Larkin-Perron

Fabbri-Compher-Raymond

Rasmussen-Copp-Sprong

Kostin-Veleno-Fischer

Defensemen

Walman-Seider

Chiarot-Petry

Gostisbehere-Maata

Goalies

Husso

Reimer

New Jersey Devils lines

Forwards

Toffoli-Hughes-Bratt

Meier-Hischier-Mercer

Palat-Haula-Holtz

Nosek-McLeod-Bastian

Defensemen

Siegenhaler-Hamilton

Bahl-Marino

Hughes-Smith

Goalies

Vanecek

Schmid

Red Wings vs Devils Odds and Predictions

Detroit is +215 underdogs with New Jersey a big -265 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Red Wings are likely a year or two away from being a playoff team, but Detroit should be more competitive this season. However, New Jersey is one of the top Stanley Cup favorites, and they should show it here.

The Devils offense should be very dangerous and one of the best in the NHL this season. Although the goaltending is a bit of a worry, New Jersey should score plenty against Husso and cruise to a win.

Prediction: Devils 4-1 Red Wings

Poll : Who do you think wins? Detroit New Jersey 0 votes