Detroit Red Wings vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 29th 2023

The Detroit Red Wings go on the road to play the New York Rangers on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The game can be watched on TNT.

Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers preview

The Detroit Red Wings are 11-6-3 and fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings are coming off a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday after beating the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Friday.

The Red Wings have been led by Dylan Larkin, who has 21 points, while Alex DeBrincat has 20, Shayne Gostisbehere has 18 and JT Compher has 17 points.

Detroit recently signed Patrick Kane to help their playoff push, although it's unlikely he will play here.

New York, meanwhile, had their three-game winning streak snapped on Monday with a 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. The Rangers are currently 15-4-1 and first in the Eastern Conference.

New York has been led by Artemi Panarin, who has 30 points, while Chris Kreider has 20 points and Vincent Trochek has 16.

Red Wings vs. Rangers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Detroit is 273-220-103-7 all-time against New York.

The Rangers are 6-2 at home this season.

Detroit is averaging 3.7 goals per game which ranks fourth.

New York allows just 2.45 goals per game which ranks third.

The Red Wings are 4-3-1 on the road this season.

Red Wings vs. Rangers: Odds & prediction

The Detroit Red Wings are +170 underdogs while the New York Rangers are -205 favorites with the over/under set at six goals.

New York has been solid at home and will be starting Igor Shesterkin who's one of the best goalies in the NHL. Although the Red Wings offense has been solid this season, Detroit struggles to keep the puck out of their net and this New York offense can make teams pay.

The Rangers will be able to get out to an early lead at home and will continue to play solid defensively and in the net to get the win.

Prediction: New York 3, Detroit 2

Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers: Betting tips

Tip 1: New York to win in regulation -135.

Tip 2: Chris Kreider over 0.5 points -160.

Tip 3: Under 1.5 goals in first period +105.

Tip 4: Alex DeBrincat over 2.5 shots -140.

