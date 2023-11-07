Detroit Red Wings vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 7th 2023

The Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1) are set to face off against the New York Rangers (8-2-1) in an exciting Tuesday matchup at Madison Square Garden. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game is airing on TNT.

Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers: Preview

The Red Wings are having a fantastic season, with their offense leading the charge by averaging an impressive 3.75 goals per game. In their recent game against the Boston Bruins, they tallied five goals, highlighting their offensive prowess. The top two lines, headlined by Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin, and Alex DeBrincat, have collectively contributed 18 goals and 23 assists.

Notably, the supporting cast has also risen to the occasion. Adding to the offensive firepower, defensemen Moritz Seider and Shayne Gostisbehere have chipped in with four goals and 16 assists.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are also enjoying a strong season, with their offense stepping up and averaging 3.09 goals per game. Leading the way are Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, and Chris Kreider, who have amassed 16 goals and 21 assists.

The depth of the offense has been evident, with contributions from players like Alexis Lafreniere, Vincent Trocheck, and William Cuylle. Additionally, the defensive pairing of K'Andre Miller and Erik Gustafsson has played a pivotal role in opening up the offense, contributing four goals and setting up nine others.

Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers: Head-to-head and key numbers

Close Head-to-Head Battle: In their 34 matchups, the Rangers won 18 games and the Red Wings claimed victory in 16. Limited Overtime Outcomes: The Red Wings have managed to secure 6 wins in overtime, while the Rangers have notched 5. Penalty Shootout Results: When it comes to penalty shootouts (PS), the Red Wings have secured 2 wins and suffered 1 loss, while the Rangers have won 1 shootout and lost 2. Goal Scoring Averages: The Red Wings averaging 2.1 goals per match, while the Rangers have a higher average of 2.6 goals per game in their head-to-head clashes.

Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers Prediction

In the upcoming matchup, the betting odds favor the Rangers, who are listed at -160 on the money line as the favorites. The Red Wings, on the other hand, are the underdogs with a money line of +135. The over/under (O/U) for the game is set at 6 goals.

The Red Wings are coming off a thrilling 5-4 victory against the Boston Bruins. However, before that win, they struggled with a 1-3-1 record in their last five games. The Rangers had their six-game winning streak snapped in a shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild in their recent outing.

The New York Rangers are expected to win this game.

Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Rangers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Artemi Panarin to score - Yes