Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview, lines, odds predictions and more | 18th Oct 2023

The Detroit Red Wings host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Detroit is currently 2-1 and on a two-game win streak. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is set to kick off on a two-game road trip on Wednesday against the Red Wings.

The game can be seen on TNT in the States at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Detroit Red Wings preview

The Red Wings are 2-1 and coming off a 4-0 road win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. Detroit started the year losing to New Jersey but has since won two games consecutively.

To begin the season, the Red Wings have been led by Alex DeBrincat, who has five points in three games. J.T. Compher has four points in three games, while Dylan Larkin has recorded three points.

Pittsburgh Penguins preview

The Penguins lost their season opener to the Chicago Blackhawks but have since won two straight games. On Saturday, Pittsburgh beat the Calgary Flames 5-2.

The Penguins are led by Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel, who have six points through three games. Sidney Crosby has recorded four points, while new addition Erik Karlsson has just one assist through three games.

Detroit Red Wings lines

Forwards

DeBrincat-Larkin-Raymond

Rasmussen-Compher-Copp

Perron-Veleno-Sprong

Kostin-Czarnik-Fischer

Defensemen

Walman-Seider

Chiarot-Gostisbehere

Maata-Petry

Goalies

Husso

Reimer

Pittsburgh Penguins lines

Forwards

Guentzel-Crosby-Rust

Smith-Malkin-Rakell

O'Connor-Eller-Harkins

Nieto-Acciari-Carter

Defensemen

Graves-Letang

Pettersson-Karlsson

Joseph-Ruhwedel

Goalies

Jarry

Nedeljkovic

Red Wings vs. Penguins odds and predictions

The Penguins are -125 favorites on the road, with the comeback on the Detroit Red Wings at +105. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals, with the over juiced to -125.

The Penguins and Red Wings have started to look better, as both are on a two-game win streak. This should be a very close game, but Pittsburgh's offense has been better and will be the difference in this one.

Also, Jarry has started to find his groove and should be able to limit the Red Wings offense.

Prediction: Penguins 4, Red Wings 2

