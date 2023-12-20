Detroit Red Wings vs Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 20, 2023

The Winnipeg Jets (18-9-3) welcome the Detroit Red Wings (15-12-4), who have lost their last three games, to the Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, on Wednesday.

In their previous home game on Monday, Winnipeg suffered a 3-2 overtime defeat to the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, the Red Wings suffered a 4-3 loss at home to the Anaheim Ducks on the same day.

The matchup is scheduled to start at 7.30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on BSDET and ESPN+.

Detroit Red Wings vs Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview

The Detroit Red Wings have a season record of 15-12-4, following their defeat to Anaheim.

Despite conceding four goals, Detroit mounted a comeback, scoring three, but couldn't complete the comeback. The Red Wings outshot Anaheim 32-22, with a 2-7 power play success.

Detroit's lone win in seven games came against St. Louis, having lost to Philadelphia, Carolina, Dallas, Ottawa and San Jose. veraging 3.55 goals per game and allowing 3.19 goals against per game, Detroit boasts a 22.1% power play efficiency and a 78.4% penalty kill rate.

Alex DeBrincat leads Detroit with 15 goals, 13 assists, and 101 shots on goal. James Reimer, with a 2-4-2 record, is the projected starting goalie with a 2.61 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets are 18-9-3 following their overtime defeat to Montreal. Despite a 2-0 deficit in the second period, the Jets clawed their way back before losing in overtime.

With a 32-25 advantage in shots on goal, Winnipeg struggled on power play, going 0-2. Before this setback, the Jets had won six of their previous seven games, securing victories over Colorado, Los Angeles, Anaheim, Carolina and Chicago.

Averaging 3.30 goals per game and allowing 2.60 goals against per game, Winnipeg has a 16.7% power play success rate and a 73.9% penalty kill rate. Mark Scheifele leads the team with 11 goals, 22 assists, and 75 shots on goal.

Laurent Brossoit is the projected starting goalie for Winnipeg, holding a 3-3-1 record, a 2.57 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Detroit Red Wings vs Winnipeg Jets: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Jets and Red Wings have faced off 33 times. The Jets have an overall record of 16-16-1 (48.5%) against the Red Wings. The Jets are on a two-game winning streak against the Red Wings. The most extended winning streak the Winnipeg Jets have enjoyed over the Red Wings spans four games, starting on Mar 2, 2018, with a 4-3 win and lasting until Dec 10, 2019. The Jets rank 29th in the NHL with a 46.4% success rate, while the Red Wings hold the 22nd position with a 49% faceoff win rate. This season, the Jets have had one shutout and averaged 16.7% hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game, while the Red Wings have held their opponents scoreless twice.

Detroit Red Wings vs Winnipeg Jets: Odds and Prediction

With 13 victories in 17 games as the favorite this season, Winnipeg has won four times in seven games with odds lower than -153.

The probability of Winnipeg winning this contest is 60.5%. In 30 games this season, they have surpassed the 6.5 goal mark in 12 instances.

On the flip side, the Red Wings have secured upset victories in 10 of 21 games as the underdogs, accounting for a 47.6% success rate. When listed as underdogs with odds of +128 or longer, Detroit holds a 3-7 record and has a 43.9% chance of winning this game.

Detroit Red Wings vs Winnipeg Jets: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Red Wings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6.5: Yes

Tip 3: Jets to beat the spread: Yes

