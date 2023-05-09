Jack Hughes continues to impress with playoff toughness for the New Jersey Devils 

After Sunday's Game 3 win for the New Jersey Devils, I tweeted this about superstar Jack Hughes:

Sam Nestler @samnestler I gained a tremendous amount of respect for Jack Hughes today. Lost a tooth in Game 2, has been beat up, held his ground in the battle with Aho, and is still finding ways to score and create. Quite the player. #NJDevils I gained a tremendous amount of respect for Jack Hughes today. Lost a tooth in Game 2, has been beat up, held his ground in the battle with Aho, and is still finding ways to score and create. Quite the player. #NJDevils

This was a big moment of recognition for me.

Since I began covering the New Jersey Devils, I knew that Jack Hughes was a star. But in the back of my mind, I also felt he might be a bit too much of a "new-era" player.

Like Trevor Zegras in Anaheim and other young players around the NHL, Hughes is a very small, super-skilled player. Officially, the 21-year-old is listed as 5-foot-11, 175 pounds. That is likely an exaggeration. And often, he seemed to play like it.

But in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the first of his career, Hughes has impressed with more than just his skill.

Despite being hit on just about every shift and being the center of focus for his opponents, Jack Hughes has shined through.

In the first-round series against the New York Rangers, he recorded a point in five of the seven games, totaling three goals and five points. When the Rangers tried to bully him, he stuck up for himself and found a way to be an effective offensive player.

In the second round against the Carolina Hurricanes, the physicality ramped up even more. Jack Hughes was a clear target all over the ice. But again, when things got nasty, the youngster stood his ground.

In the second game in Carolina, Hughes lost a front tooth. Being that "new-era player" to many, the last thing the hockey world would expect is a smile and a laugh when Hughes was asked about this.

"Obviously, I am not the most thrilled guy that I lost my jib," he said. "But every hockey player loses one. I played like 24 games without losing one, so hopefully this summer I'll get a new one in."

In Game 3, Hughes was the best player on the ice.

In the third period, he received multiple crosschecks from Sebastian Aho near the Carolina net. Rather than letting it happen, Hughes turned around and got into a wrestling match with Aho, eventually slamming him down to the ice.

It was believed to be the exclamation point of the game, but Jack Hughes had even more up his sleeve.

B/R Open Ice



THEY'RE GOING AT IT HUGHES AND AHO. AHO AND HUGHES.THEY'RE GOING AT IT HUGHES AND AHO. AHO AND HUGHES. THEY'RE GOING AT IT 😱 https://t.co/ZMBINyVU9f

“Yeah he was cross checking me and I had just had enough of that so… that’s playoffs," Hughes said.

Despite missing two minutes late in the game after the penalty, Hughes still found a way to get on the board. He finished Game 3 with two goals, two assists, and if the bout with Aho were called a fight rather than a roughing minor, he would have secured his first Gordie-Howe Hat Trick as well.

Hughes now has nine points (5G,4A) in 10 postseason games.

Jack Hughes is a superstar

To put the icing on the cake, Jack Hughes was selected as the New Jersey Devils candidate for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is given out annually to the player that "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community", according to the NHL.

So yes, Jack Hughes is a superstar. But there is a lot more to him than meets the eye.

