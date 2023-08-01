Did the Dallas Stars get better or worse this NHL offseason? 

Dallas Stars bowed out to the eventual Stanley Cup champions in the Western Conference Final last season. When a team comes so close, its offseason can sometimes be uneventful, as not many changes are needed. But for the Stars, that has not been the case.

Money is tight in Dallas. The Stars knew they would be unable to keep every player they hoped, and with key departures, they needed to find new faces. Let's do a deep dive into the moves made and whether or not the Stars got better this summer.

Key departures:

Max Domi (TOR), Luke Glendening (TBL), Will Butcher (PIT), Joel Kiviranta (UFA), Marian Studenic (SEA).

Of this group, Max Domi is the clear standout. Dallas added Domi at the trade deadline and loved what the speedy winger brought to their group. Not only was Domi a productive player, tallying 13 points in 19 playoff games, but his attitude in the dressing room brought much-needed ease to a very serious group. Domi will be missed sorely by the teams and the fans alike. He is expected to excel in his role with the Maple Leafs, following in the footsteps of his father.

Luke Glendening leaving was a blow as well. The veteran forward did not provide much offensive depth during his time in Dallas, but his elite faceoff percentage and excellent penalty killing made him a very valuable asset. That's all the league needs, more assets in Tampa!

Key Arrivals:

Matt Duchene (NSH), Craig Smith (WSH), Sam Steel (MIN).

Dallas Stars added key pieces in the 2023 offseason

The standout here is pretty obvious. Matt Duchene is not the player he once was, but he may not be as far gone as people think.

After a couple of underachieving seasons, Duchene racked up 43 goals and 86 points in 2021-22. His performance was a huge part of the Nashville Predators outlasting Dallas Stars for the final Western Conference playoff spot.

Duchene tallied 22 goals and 56 points last season before being bought out by the Preds. The speedy, creative winger will provide another legitimate top-six option and is likely to play with Tyler Seguin. Not only will Duchene make Dallas better, but he may be the key to unlocking the remaining potential of Seguin.

So, did Dallas Stars get better or worse in the 2023 offseason?

That is an easy one. Duchene is an upgrade from Domi. Smith and Steel should make up for the loss of Glendening and Kiviranta, and the Stars are still very deep, with one of the best assemblies in the NHL.