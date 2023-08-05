Did they get better? Grading every Edmonton Oilers' offseason move

The Edmonton Oilers had a promising season that saw them reach the second round of the playoffs, only to face disappointment as their championship aspirations fell short.

With their eyes set on making impactful changes, the team engaged in a series of offseason moves aimed at strengthening their roster for the next campaign.

Here is a look at the key transactions and their potential implications:

Ryan McLeon's extension with the Edmonton Oilers: Grade - B

One of the standout moves was the extension of Ryan McLeod. Securing the young forward for two years at a $2.1 million average annual value (AAV) demonstrates the organization's commitment to nurturing its homegrown talent.

McLeod's continued development and growing presence on the ice make this move a solid B grade. It provides both stability and potential for the team's future.

Signing of Connor Brown: Grade C-

Another noteworthy addition was the signing of Connor Brown. The one-year, $4 million deal comes after Brown's recovery from an ACL injury that sidelined him for a significant part of the previous season.

While Brown's skills and versatility are undeniable, the contract's terms and value seem slightly risky, particularly considering his recent injury history. This signing earns a C- grade due to the uncertainty surrounding his long-term effectiveness.

Lane Pedersen signing: Grade B+

The Edmonton Oilers made a prudent decision in bolstering their defensive depth by bringing in Lane Pedersen on a low-risk, two-year deal worth $775,000 AAV.

Pedersen's experience and cost-effective contract make him a valuable asset to the team's blue line. This move earns a B+ grade as it addresses a specific need without imposing a significant financial burden.

Yamamoto/Kostin Trade: Grade C-

The decision to trade Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin for future considerations just before the trade deadline raised many eyebrows. The motive behind the trade was to create cap space for potential acquisitions that ultimately did not materialize in a significant manner.

However, this move receives a C- grade due to the questionable return on the trade and its overall impact on the team's lineup.

In hindsight, the Edmonton Oilers' offseason moves display a mixed bag of calculated risks and cautious investments.

The extension of Ryan McLeod exhibits a commitment to nurturing young talent, while the acquisition of Lane Pedersen provides defensive stability at an affordable cost.

On the flip side, the signing of Connor Brown and the puzzling trade involving Yamamoto and Kostin raise concerns about the team's overall decision-making.

While there are promising aspects to the offseason strategy, the Edmonton Oilers will need to carefully navigate the challenges that lie ahead to achieve the desired results.