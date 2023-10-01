Did Sidney Crosby bake banana bread? Exploring if the Pens captain put his chef hat on during Cole Harbor visit

In a recent tweet from the official X account of the Pittsburgh Penguins, fans were treated to a heartwarming glimpse into the hospitality of Sidney Crosby's family during a visit to Nova Scotia. The tweet was captioned,

"Acciari on the Crosby family acting as hosts in Nova Scotia: 'His parents coming with goodie bags at our hotel - it's first class. There was a loaf of banana bread in the room, which was unbelievable. Everyone was telling me that Sid was making it, but I didn’t believe them.'"

This tweet sparked a delightful rumor that the Pittsburgh Penguins captain had taken on the role of a baker during their trip to Cole Harbor. However, let's delve deeper into whether Crosby really baked banana bread for his teammates or if it's just an endearing myth.

Later, the Penguin's official X account followed up with two tweets, which clarified the topic of Crosby making the banana bread.

"Fact check: Sidney Crosby does in fact bake delicious banana bread."

"Fact check 2 on if Sidney Crosby baked this specific banana bread... Crosby: "I did not. That was my mom. I can't take the credit for that. So, she was busy before the guys got here. But yeah, she did that."

Acciari's account of the hospitality shown by Crosby's family paints a heartwarming picture of their visit to Nova Scotia. The gesture of welcoming teammates with goodie bags filled with treats is undoubtedly a thoughtful and generous one.

Sidney Crosby comes back to Halifax for a preseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators

Crosby makes a return to his hometown of Halifax for a preseason game against the Ottawa Senators, and the excitement in the city is palpable. The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Crosby, arrived in the Maritimes on Friday evening.

A video online captured Crosby's satisfaction upon returning to the place where he began his hockey journey. Fans gathered outside the Cole Harbour rink to watch the team practice, chanting "Crosby, Crosby" and eagerly reaching out for high-fives.

The Scotiabank Centre holds a special place in Crosby's heart as it's close to his hometown and where he won his first career trophy in 2005. The anticipation for the preseason game, known as the "Nova Scotia Showdown," is at its peak, with tickets selling out quickly. On Monday night, an estimated 11,000 fans will witness Crosby and the Penguins take on the Senators in a memorable homecoming.

After practice, Crosby, along with teammates Geno Malkin, Ryan Graves and the coaching staff, is conducting a hockey clinic for local kids in Nova Scotia.