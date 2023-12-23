Did Sidney Crosby have the mumps? Revisiting when Penguins captain was diagnosed with the contagious virus along with other NHL stars

Almost a decade­ ago, Sidney Crosby, the star player for the Pittsburgh Pe­nguins, received a diagnosis of mumps. This added him to a growing number of NHL athletes facing the­ contagious illness. Team doctors had held Crosby out of we­ekend matches after noticing swelling on the right side of his face­. At first, they thought it came from an injury to a salivary gland during a match versus the Carolina Hurricanes, but tests revealed the cause as mumps.

Crosby had further me­dical exams that confirmed he had the mumps virus. Even though he got a booste­r shot before the Winte­r Olympics and earlier checks said he was protected, Crosby nee­ded to stay away from others. The Pe­nguins team did many tests to stop the mumps from spre­ading more. They were one of several NHL groups trying to handle the large number of players catching mumps then.

At the time, the virus had affected 14 NHL players, with Crosby being the latest addition. The league, along with the NHL Players' Association, focused on educating teams about preventive measures to curb the virus's spread.

For the Penguins, Crosby's diagnosis added to a series of medical setbacks, including Pascal Dupuis being out for the season due to blood clots and defenseman Olli Maatta overcoming a cancerous tumor. Then GM Jim Rutherford viewed this challenging period as character-building for the team, emphasizing the potential long-term benefits of overcoming these adversities.

Sidney Crosby's resilience amid mumps and milestones in the 2014-15 NHL season

Despite battling mumps during the 2014-15 NHL season, Sidney Crosby showcased enduring excellence on the ice. Coming off a remarkable 2013-14 campaign, Crosby finished the season with the highest point-per-game average, amassing a total of 84 points. Although he trailed behind John Tavares and Art Ross winner Jamie Benn in total points, Crosby's impact remained undeniable.

On Nov. 26, 2014, Crosby reached a significant milestone, scoring his 800th career point and becoming the sixth-fastest player in NHL history to achieve this feat. His scoring prowess continued on Jan. 4, 2015, when he netted his 300th career NHL goal in a game against Philadelphia.

However, the Penguins faced challenges entering the playoffs, securing the Eastern Conference's second wild card due to injuries. Crosby's resilience shone through as he helped even the playoff series against the New York Rangers with two goals in Game 2. Despite his contributions, the Penguins were ultimately defeated in five games, marking their earliest playoff exit since the 2012 playoffs.