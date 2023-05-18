Did Vegas Golden Knights win a Stanley Cup? A look into playoff history of one of NHL's new boys

The Vegas Golden Knights are among the two of the most recent expansion teams to be included in the NHL. The Knights have not won the Stanley Cup in their franchise history since joining the league in the 2017-18 season.

With their brief six-year stint in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights made it to the 2023 playoffs for the fifth time in their franchise history. In their six-year of existence, the Golden Knights only missed out on the opportunity to qualify for the playoffs in 2022.

The Vegas Golden Knights tasted the flavor of success in their first season in NHL. In their debut season, the Golden Knights clinched their first-ever Division title, after finishing atop the Pacific Division with 109 points.

In their debut playoff campaign, the Vegas Golden Knights swept the Los Angeles Kings in Round 1 to advance into the second round for the first time. In Round 2, the Knights beat the Sanjose Sharks to make it to the Western Conference Finals for the first time.

The Golden Knights' inaugural season's heroics continued as they clinched their maiden Western Conference Championships title after defeating the Winnipeg Jets in five games. They also became the only second team after the St. Louis Blues to make it to the Stanley Cup Finals in the inaugural season.

The Knights were defeated by the Washington Capitals in five games and lost the Stanley Cup Finals.

How have Vegas Golden Knights fared in the 2023 playoffs?

Las Vegas Golden Knights v Edmonton Oilers - Game Six

In Round 1, the Knights faced the Winnipeg Jets and dominated them by securing a resounding 4-1 series win in Game 5.

The Knights were up against the Edmonton Oilers in the second round. The first four games of the series were intense and both teams battled shoulder-to-shoulder, tying the series 2-2.

As the series progressed, the Edmonton Oilers started to lose their footing and became more inconsistent and the Oilers took that to their advantage. The Knights overcame the Oilers with a 4-2 series win.

One of the primary reasons for the Knights' remarkable run in the playoffs is Goaltender Laurent Brossoit, who has provided stability between the pipes.

Knights' captain Mark Stone along with Jack Eichel in the offense, and Alex Pietrangelo in the blue line, have been outstanding for their team throughout the playoffs. Their offensive prowess and defensive expertise will pose a significant challenge for the Stars.

The Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Friday (May 19).

Poll : 0 votes