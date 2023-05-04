Dmitry Orlov landing spots: Three teams that could acquire the shutdown defender

Dmitry Orlov, a Russian defender currently playing for the Boston Bruins, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023. Given his strong performance on the ice, there are a few NHL teams that could benefit from adding him to their roster, including the Los Angeles Kings, and New York Rangers.

Three teams that could land Dmitry Orlov this offseason

#1 Boston Bruins

First, let's look at the Boston Bruins. The Bruins acquired Orlov from the Washington Capitals over the trade deadline and has already impressed in front of his new fans. Orlov is a skilled defenseman who can play on both sides of the ice and has a solid offensive game.

He has been a perfect complement to Charlie McAvoy as a top defensive pairing and could help the Bruins continue their playoff success in the future if he decides to stay in Boston.

#2 Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings could also benefit from adding Dmitry Orlov to their roster. The Kings have a young defensive group that can learn from the veteran leadership and experience that Orlov brings.

He would also be able to help out on the power play, an area where the Kings have struggled in recent years. With Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty leading the team, adding a player like Orlov could be the missing piece to help the Kings make a playoff push.

#3 New York Rangers

Lastly, the New York Rangers could also be a good fit for Dmitry Orlov. The Rangers have a solid defensive core, but with Jacob Trouba and Adam Fox leading the way, adding another skilled defenseman like Orlov could be beneficial.

Orlov's ability to move the puck and create offense from the back end would be a valuable addition to the Rangers' roster. Plus, with the Rangers' recent success in rebuilding their team, adding a player like Orlov could help them continue their upward trajectory toward a cup.

Dmitry Orlov would certainly be a great addition to any NHL team, but the Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, and New York Rangers would likely be perfect fits for his style of play.

With his strong offensive game and ability to play on both sides of the ice, Orlov could help these teams make a push for the playoffs and potentially even a Stanley Cup championship.

It will be interesting to see where Orlov ultimately ends up in 2023, but whichever team signs him will be getting a skilled defenseman who can make an impact both on and off the ice.

