Does Connor Bedard, 18, really deserve to be an NHL All-Star?

The NHL announced the first batch of All-Stars, with every team having one representative. Connor Bedard was selected to represent the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bedard will become the youngest player in NHL history to be an All-Star come February, but this season is under a point-per-game. He will be 18 years and 201 days old when the All-Star game happens. Bedard will be 58 days younger than the former record holder, Jeff Skinner. Skinner was 18 years and 259 days old when he debuted as an All-Star for the Carolina Hurricanes in 2011.

For years, NHL fans have complained that every team should have an All-Star. It's because some teams don't have a true NHL All-Star, which is the case with the Blackhawks.

"I'm sure it's very exciting time for him and his family," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said. "This is a good perk for him to put in his pocket. Hopefully it gives a little lift to him and his game."

Bedard has recorded 33 points in 35 games, ranked 55th in the NHL, which is not All-Star worthy.

But because of the NHL's current format, every team has to be represented. That's why Bedard was named an All-Star ahead of those who have had much better seasons than the Blackhawks forward.

Some Western Conference players deserved the spot more than Bedard but didn't get named. The first name is JT Miller, with 50 points, seventh in the NHL. The second is Mikko Rantanen, with 48 points, eighth in the league. And the final name is Elias Petterson, with 45 points, 14th in the NHL.

Some NHL fans also seemed angry as they felt Bedard wasn't an All-Star. Here are a few reactions.

Connor Bedard's rookie season

Connor Bedard has recorded 33 points this season

Connor Bedard was considered a desired prospect for years, and the Chicago Blackhawks won the draft lottery for the right to select him.

Bedard immediately became the face of the Blackhawks and one of the faces of the NHL. The Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson was all praise for him.

"He's been exactly as advertised," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson told ESPN entering Tuesday's NHL season opener. "He's everything we thought he would be on the ice in terms of skill, the hockey sense, the highlight reel moves...

"He's going to be a big driver of our offense. He's going to be a big part of our team just walking in. As far as stat and goal totals, I really don't have a feel for that. But he's going to be a driver of impact for our team right away."

In 35 games this season, Bedard has recorded 15 goals and 18 assists.