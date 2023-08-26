Does Erin Andrews have kids? Exploring sportscaster's IVF journey with husband Jarret Stoll

Erin Andrews, a distinguished FOX sportscaster, and Jarret Stoll, a retired NHL player, have recently celebrated the birth of their first child, a son, born through a surrogate.

Their path to parenthood has been a nine-year-long saga, marked by determination, love, and the courage to overcome challenges.

Erin and Jarret's story began in an unexpected way during the 2012 World Series. A text from Jarret to his friend, NFL alum Michael Strahan, marked the first step in a journey that would see them overcome personal trials and tribulations. Despite initial hesitations, Erin and Jarret's paths crossed, and a romantic connection blossomed.

However, their journey to parenthood was anything but straightforward. In 2016, Erin was diagnosed with cervical cancer, casting a shadow of uncertainty over their dreams of having a family. Erin underwent a successful surgery and emerged victorious in her battle against cancer.

Even before Erin Andrews' cancer diagnosis, the couple had taken steps to preserve their chances of having children by freezing embryos. Andrews and Stoll married in Big Sky, Montana, five years later in 2016.

Jarret Stoll and Erin Andrews' respective careers

Erin Andrews, born on May 4, 1978, is a renowned American sportscaster and television personality. She gained prominence as a co-host on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" and as a sideline reporter for FOX NFL.

Beginning her career as a freelance reporter for FOX Sports Florida in 2000, Andrews covered the Tampa Bay Lightning on the Sunshine Network from 2001 to 2002. She furthered her experience as a studio host and reporter for Turner South from 2002 to 2004, providing coverage for the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Thrashers, and Atlanta Hawks.

In April 2004, Andrews joined ESPN National Hockey Night as a reporter. Her portfolio expanded to include coverage of events like the College World Series, Little League World Series, and Great Outdoor Games.

Initially a sideline reporter for ESPN College Football Saturday Primetime and Big Ten college basketball games, she progressively took on broader responsibilities.

By 2005, she was also reporting for ESPN College Football Thursday Primetime and Major League Baseball sidelines. From 2008 to 2010, Erin Andrews covered the Scripps National Spelling Bee live for ESPN and ABC.

Shifting focus to Jarret Stoll, he rose to prominence as a hockey player in the Western Hockey League during the 1990s, notably with the Edmonton Ice, now known as the Kootenay Ice.

In 2002, he debuted in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers and eventually earned the role of alternate team captain. In 2008, he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings, where he held the center position until 2015.

Stoll's notable achievements include winning two Stanley Cups with the Kings in 2012 and 2014. Subsequently, he had stints with the New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild in his hockey career.