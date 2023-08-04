Does Tom Wilson really deserve his $45,500,000 contract extension? Grading Capitals' big offseason gamble

Tom Wilson has signed a seven-year contract extension with the Washington Capitals.

The Capitals announced they signed Wilson to a $45.5 million extension, which is $6.5 million per year. It was an interesting signing as there were rumors that Wilson could be traded but the Capitals said they wanted to keep him long-term.

"Tom possesses all the intangibles needed to win in this league and we are extremely pleased to sign him to a long-term contract, giving him the opportunity to finish his career in a Capitals' uniform," Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. "Throughout his career, Tom has improved every facet of his game through his drive and competitiveness. We feel his work ethic and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset to our organization for years to come."

Right away, many fans thought the deal was too long and too much, but digging deeper, it does make sense.

Tom Wilson is only 29 years old, but the deal doesn't start until he's 30 so he'll be 37 when it ends. However, he still is playing at a high level and has been a key player for the Capitals for quite some time.

Seven years may be a year too long but the $6.5 million is a great number for the Capitals to get.

In the NHL, forwards making $6.5 million are Brayden Schenn, Chris Kreider, Sam Reinhart, Claude Giroux, and Brendan Gallagher. Wilson plays a similar role to Gallagher as both won't put up crazy offensive numbers, but they play a physical game and protect their key players.

The salary cap is also expected to rise once Wilson's contract extension kicks in which makes it that much better.

Tom Wilson happy to be staying in Washington

Tom Wilson was a key player in the Washington Capitals winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Having spent his entire career with Washington, Wilson was thrilled to stay with the organization.

"Hey Caps fans, so excited to sign an extension to stay with this team," Wilson posted on social media. "It's really what I always wanted. The fan base, the organization, the city. It all means so much to me. I just wanted to say thank you for all the support over the years. You've made D.C. feel like home and I can't wait to get started this season and keep it going."

Tom Wilson has played in 680 regular season games and has recorded 295 points and has put up 1,299 penalty minutes.

