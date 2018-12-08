×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Draisaitl, McDavid help Oilers overpower Wild for 7-2 win

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    08 Dec 2018, 10:47 IST
AP Image

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 7-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zack Kassian, Alex Chiasson and Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers (15-12-2), who have won five of six. Draisaitl also had an assist on Nurse's goal in the third period.

Cam Talbot made 31 saves to earn back-to-back victories after dropping his six previous starts.

The Wild (15-12-2) lost for the fifth time in six games. Marcus Foligno and Nino Niederreiter scored, and Alex Stalock made 22 stops in relief of an ineffective Devan Dubnyk.

Edmonton got on the board on its second shot when McDavid fed Draisaitl for his 14th goal of the season 4:14 into the first.

The Oilers made it 2-0 when Dubnyk couldn't corral a bouncing puck and Nugent-Hopkins slipped it into net at 7:44.

Edmonton scored its third goal on six shots less than a minute later when McDavid got his 15th of the season, ending Dubnyk's night.

Minnesota got on the board just past the midway mark of the first period when Foligno got a screened shot past Talbot.

After a scoreless second period, Edmonton regained a three-goal edge on a long distance shot by Kassian.

Advertisement

The Wild got a goal back when Niederreiter tipped a puck past Talbot 7:32 into the third.

The Oilers made it 5-2 midway through the third when McDavid set up Draisaitl for his second goal of the game.

NOTES: Wild captain Mikko Koivu was unable to play after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Mark Giordano in their game Thursday against the Calgary Flames. ... Minnesota forward Zach Parise played his 900th NHL game. ... Forward Valentin Zykov made his debut for the Oilers after he was claimed off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes last week.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Montreal on Tuesday.

Oilers: Host Calgary on Sunday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Granlund scores late to lift Wild over Oilers 4-3
RELATED STORY
Draisaitl, Caggiula help Oilers end 13-game skid vs. Preds
RELATED STORY
Leon Draisaitl scores in overtime, Oilers beat Bruins 3-2
RELATED STORY
McDavid's OT goal gives Oilers 2-1 win over Blackhawks
RELATED STORY
McDavid scores on power play, Oilers edge Rangers 2-1
RELATED STORY
Crosby's nifty move lifts Penguins to 6-5 OT win over Oilers
RELATED STORY
Palmieri, Zajac help Devils beat Oilers in Sweden
RELATED STORY
Draisaitl has goal and 2 assists as Oilers top Canadiens 6-2
RELATED STORY
Kucherov, Vasilevskiy help Lightning beat Oilers 5-2
RELATED STORY
McDavid has 4 points, Nurse scores in OT as Oilers top Jets
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us