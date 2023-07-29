In a surprising move, music sensation Drake recently stirred up a storm within the NHL community when he expressed his admiration for the Washington Capitals' showers.

The Grammy-winning artist took to social media to share an image of the Capitals' shower area, accompanied by the caption, "Nah Capitals got the nicest."

While Drake's enthusiasm for the team's facilities may be genuine, his proclamation has left hockey fans puzzled and amused.

Known for his love of sports, especially basketball, the rapper has never shied away from displaying his team allegiances. However, his sudden focus on the Capitals' showers struck a chord with the NHL fandom.

Here is how some fans reacted:

Fans flooded social media platforms with hilarious memes and witty remarks, trying to decipher the true meaning behind Drake's comment.

Burner @BurnerWjp @BR_OpenIce @Drake that’s so weird delete your account

Zynghis Khan @zettersauce @BR_OpenIce @Drake How many team showers has bro seen

Alex Henner @henner_alex @BR_OpenIce @Drake It’s for them to cry in after the games

Tequila Cameron @TC_Cameron @BR_OpenIce @Drake Drake would check all of the teams showers

Plutoski @cj7164 @BR_OpenIce @Drake He just likes that they shower in an open space

Dirk Diggler @DirkDiggler_222 @BR_OpenIce @Laf4MVP @Drake Why bro see so many grown men showers

While it remains unclear what prompted Drake's fascination with the Washington Capitals' showers, his unexpected appraisal serves as a reminder of the diverse and often amusing ways in which sports fandom can manifest.

Sports enthusiasts across the NHL are eagerly awaiting Drake's next move, wondering if he will continue his unique reviews of team amenities.

Ivan Miroshnichenko hopes to come back with the Washington Capitals

Ivan Miroshnichenko, the 19-year-old Russian forward prospect, is gearing up for his first NHL training camp with the Washington Capitals in September, aiming to secure a spot on the opening night roster.

Despite acknowledging the challenge of competing against seasoned veterans, he remains determined to achieve his goal.

Once projected as a top-five pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Miroshnichenko's aspirations were put on hold when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in February 2022.

Capitals assistant general manager, Ross Mahoney, met him during his cancer treatments in Germany, witnessing his physical and emotional struggle. However, the determined young player bounced back impressively, and after three months of treatments, he regained his health and strength, gaining more weight than he had lost.

Returning to competitive hockey, he showcased his skills in various Russian leagues before signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals on May 1.

Miroshnichenko's resilience and determination to pursue his dream of playing in the NHL have been truly inspiring. He recognizes that adapting to North American hockey and life will take time, but is already preparing by working with an English tutor.

Having experience on NHL-sized rinks in Russia, he hopes it will ease his transition on the ice.