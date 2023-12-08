Dustin Wolf Fantasy Hockey: What value does the young Calgary Flames goalie bring to the table?

Earlier in the week, Calgary Flames' number one netminder Jacob Markstrom got injured in practice and is listed as week to week, paving the way for Dustin Wolf to return to the NHL. Although that initial diagnosis would cause panic in most franchises, that isn't the case with the Flames.

Behind Markstrom is backup Dan Vladar, and third on the depth chart is reigning American Hockey League (AHL) Most Valuable Player Dustin Wolf. Although he has been stopping the puck with the Calgary Wranglers this season, he's earned a permanent call-up with a vacancy at the NHL level.

At 22, Wolf will become one of the youngest netminders in the NHL. After one start during the 2022-23 season, he's already suited up for two contests this year and is currently 2-1-0 with a 2.48 goals-against average (GAA) and .914 save percentage (SV%) in his young career.

Analyzing Dustin Wolf's immediate impact with the Calgary Flames

Markstrom played most of the games as the primary starter with the Flames, leaving Vladar to play roughly 20-25 games a season. However, that ratio is about to be thrown out since the Flames now employ two eager goalies to prove they can be NHL regulars.

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames, 2019 NHL Draft

As the two-time reigning AHL Goaltender of the Year, Dustin Wolf will push Vladar for playing time, and if he makes the saves and gets the wins, there's a chance the organization's future earns most of the starts.

Furthermore, Wolf has won at every level of hockey and brings a certain pedigree to the position that the Flames have lacked for decades. Considering he made his AHL debut in 2020-21, he's 86-23-7 in 116 contests, which equals a .741 win percentage.

Ultimately, the Flames fan base has been waiting for this moment for years, and now, with Markstrom out, Wolf will reward the fans for their patience. Although his position on the depth chart is out of his hands, he's done everything he can at the lower levels to earn his chance.

Predicting Dustin Wolf's end-of-season totals

After Thursday night's game against the Carolina Hurricanes, which Dustin Wolf won 3-2, the Flames have ten games remaining in December. Even though there is no official timeline surrounding Markstrom's return, Wolf should play at least five games before the end of the calendar year.

Since the Flames are hovering around the wild card spot, sitting three points out at the time of publication, the team will likely continue to roll with the hot hand in the net. Moreover, Vladar is 4-3-1 with a 3.45 GAA and .877 SV% this season and has seen his name in the trade rumor mill since last year.

Despite not playing up to his potential, there's a chance that with Wolf pushing him for a job in the NHL, he could step up during this stretch or risk losing his job.

Realistically, if Markstrom returns in January, Wolf will only get a chance to play five to six games before getting sent back to the minors, which isn't enough to employ him in fantasy for the entire season.

However, during his time in the NHL, Wolf will find himself added to many fantasy hockey rosters because there's a chance he will keep an average team close to a wildcard spot. Even though his time as a starter might not be right now, he'd be a great player to stash in a keeper league because his NHL future will be pretty special.