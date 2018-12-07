×
Dylan Larkin scores in OT, Red Wings edge Maple Leafs 5-4

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    07 Dec 2018, 08:44 IST
AP Image

TORONTO (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored on a breakaway at 2:48 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Thursday night after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period.

Larkin beat Garret Sparks between the pads to snap Toronto's five-game winning streak.

Gustav Nyquist set up the winner, and finished a goal and two assists. Mike Green had a goal and an assist, Jonathan Ericsson and Luke Glendening also scored, Larkin had an assist and former Maple Leafs goalie Jonathan Bernier stopped 27 shots.

Andreas Johnsson and Kasperi Kapanen had a goal and an assist each for Toronto. John Tavares and Zach Hyman also scored, and Sparks made 27 saves.

William Nylander suited up for his first game since coming to terms with Toronto on a new six-year, $45 million contract over the weekend. The 22-year-old winger got a mostly warm reception when he stepped on the ice for his first shift, and started on a line with Auston Matthews and Patrick Marleau before getting benched midway through the third period.

Toronto came to life in the third, scoring three goals in just under nine minutes to tie it.

Tavares made it 4-2 when he ripped his 18th past Bernier off the rush at 2:38 of the third. Hyman added his seventh on a rebound at 8:50, and Johnsson tied it with his sixth with 12:24 to go.

NOTES: Members of the Humbolt Broncos and their families were in attendance. ... Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall played his 900th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Maple Leafs: At Boston on Saturday night.

