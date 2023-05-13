The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in their Game 5 clash at the T-Mobile Arena on Friday. With the win on the night, the Vegas Golden Knights are now one game away from punching their ticket to the Conference Finals.
The Oilers on the other hand, after securing a commanding 4-1 victory in Game 4, failed to replicate the same level of performance on Friday. They are now on the brink of getting eliminated from Round 2 of the playoffs.
Edmonton Oilers fans were furious with the calls made by the referees in the contest, but, also lambasted their team for their poor performance.
Edmonton Oilers on the brink of elimination
The Oilers got off to a great start with captain Connor McDavid putting the team a goal ahead three minutes into the first period after converting an assist from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for a wrist shot goal on a powerplay.
Just 50 seconds later, Jack Eichel tied it for the Golden Knights, scoring on an assist from Alec Martinez for a wrist shot goal. Zach Hyman's goal came on a deflection off his glove past Adin Hill in the nets, bringing the Oilers back into the lead (2-1) before the game moved into the second period.
Coming into the second period, the Vegas Golden Knights left no room for the Ooilers to mount a comeback, as the Knights went on to score three goals.
With 14:05 minutes into the second period, captain Mark Stone scored a wrister goal on a powerplay to even the game for the Golden Knights. Just 19 seconds later, Reilly Smith put the Knights in the lead for the first time in the game, scoring a batted goal on a powerplay.
Nicolas Hague further extended the Vegas Golden Knights' lead to 4-2 before heading into the third period.
In the third, Connor McDavid scored his second goal of the contest, again coming on a powerplay to trim the Knights' lead to 4-3. The Oilers, however, failed to level the scoreline again, resulting in a one-goal loss.
Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored three points apiece while goalie Adin Hill made 31 saves in the contest.
The two teams will be back for Game 6 at Rogers Place on Sunday.