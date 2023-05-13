The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in their Game 5 clash at the T-Mobile Arena on Friday. With the win on the night, the Vegas Golden Knights are now one game away from punching their ticket to the Conference Finals.

The Oilers on the other hand, after securing a commanding 4-1 victory in Game 4, failed to replicate the same level of performance on Friday. They are now on the brink of getting eliminated from Round 2 of the playoffs.

Edmonton Oilers fans were furious with the calls made by the referees in the contest, but, also lambasted their team for their poor performance.

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

McDavid.szn @oilersfan45 @EdmontonOilers A joke bro refs were atrocious for both sides, whatever disgraceful performance 5 on 5 @EdmontonOilers A joke bro refs were atrocious for both sides, whatever disgraceful performance 5 on 5

TheBoss81 @Boss81The @EdmontonOilers Oilers are done! Time to make golf plans for summer... @EdmontonOilers Oilers are done! Time to make golf plans for summer...

Jake @jakeiskn @EdmontonOilers Reffing was terrible, but the Oilers also looked so flat. Legit couldn't win a single puck battle. Sloppy, forced passes. Only McDavid, Kulak, and Campbell showed up. @EdmontonOilers Reffing was terrible, but the Oilers also looked so flat. Legit couldn't win a single puck battle. Sloppy, forced passes. Only McDavid, Kulak, and Campbell showed up.

isaac9729 @billybob9729 @EdmontonOilers I think we are done tbh. draisaitles turnovers mcdavid not shooting unless he’s in the blue paint. Nuge is an NPC be more productive at this point to just not play him. Hyman and Kane are hurt. It’s powerplay or nothing garbage performance. Lastly send nurse to the moon. @EdmontonOilers I think we are done tbh. draisaitles turnovers mcdavid not shooting unless he’s in the blue paint. Nuge is an NPC be more productive at this point to just not play him. Hyman and Kane are hurt. It’s powerplay or nothing garbage performance. Lastly send nurse to the moon.

Andy @O1LERANDY @EdmontonOilers Refs swung this game with that broberg penalty and we can’t score 5v5. No Kane, Nuge or Yamo again. @EdmontonOilers Refs swung this game with that broberg penalty and we can’t score 5v5. No Kane, Nuge or Yamo again.

Jayman @JaysonMoriarty @EdmontonOilers Cambell has to start next game. How do you have a goalie with an .895 sv% and played him every game. Campbell has come in twice now and shut the door @EdmontonOilers Cambell has to start next game. How do you have a goalie with an .895 sv% and played him every game. Campbell has come in twice now and shut the door

Tyler Alexander @tmalexander12 @EdmontonOilers RNH only showing up for 10 total minutes all playoffs and doing nothing without 97/29 is the downfall of this team's playoff run. @EdmontonOilers RNH only showing up for 10 total minutes all playoffs and doing nothing without 97/29 is the downfall of this team's playoff run.

James @JamesBuhlmann @EdmontonOilers Lmao bottom 6 does absolutely nothing. Campbell should start game 6. Pathetic outing yet again, can’t win 2 in a row. @EdmontonOilers Lmao bottom 6 does absolutely nothing. Campbell should start game 6. Pathetic outing yet again, can’t win 2 in a row.

Terry Tuffin @terry_tuffin @EdmontonOilers Bruins fan here, NHL wants Vegas to move on clearly some VERY questionable calls. NHL is setup. Them having Carolina/Florida Seattle/Dallas/Vegas moving on is what they need to make this league more popular. Joke @EdmontonOilers Bruins fan here, NHL wants Vegas to move on clearly some VERY questionable calls. NHL is setup. Them having Carolina/Florida Seattle/Dallas/Vegas moving on is what they need to make this league more popular. Joke

Mohamed @myousiff2 @EdmontonOilers Most inconsistent team in the history teams @EdmontonOilers Most inconsistent team in the history teams

Tyler @TEEoh80 @EdmontonOilers Not hockey related, but how small are Woodcrofts hands? Does he have a combine measurement? @EdmontonOilers Not hockey related, but how small are Woodcrofts hands? Does he have a combine measurement?

Matt @mattykelland @EdmontonOilers We dont deserve to win this series. Vegas is too deep and our goaltending and defending aren’t consistent:( @EdmontonOilers We dont deserve to win this series. Vegas is too deep and our goaltending and defending aren’t consistent:(

Happy 2 Behere @eh_darrel @EdmontonOilers Done with Skinner. We need a goalie who can win us a game, Skinner hasn’t . Oilers have to score 4-5 goals to get a win and they can’t do that every night. Not sure soup can do it either but we have to let him start with our backs against the wall. #startsoupgame6 @EdmontonOilers Done with Skinner. We need a goalie who can win us a game, Skinner hasn’t . Oilers have to score 4-5 goals to get a win and they can’t do that every night. Not sure soup can do it either but we have to let him start with our backs against the wall. #startsoupgame6

Edmonton Oilers on the brink of elimination

Edmonton Oilers v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Five

The Oilers got off to a great start with captain Connor McDavid putting the team a goal ahead three minutes into the first period after converting an assist from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for a wrist shot goal on a powerplay.

Just 50 seconds later, Jack Eichel tied it for the Golden Knights, scoring on an assist from Alec Martinez for a wrist shot goal. Zach Hyman's goal came on a deflection off his glove past Adin Hill in the nets, bringing the Oilers back into the lead (2-1) before the game moved into the second period.

Coming into the second period, the Vegas Golden Knights left no room for the Ooilers to mount a comeback, as the Knights went on to score three goals.

With 14:05 minutes into the second period, captain Mark Stone scored a wrister goal on a powerplay to even the game for the Golden Knights. Just 19 seconds later, Reilly Smith put the Knights in the lead for the first time in the game, scoring a batted goal on a powerplay.

Nicolas Hague further extended the Vegas Golden Knights' lead to 4-2 before heading into the third period.

In the third, Connor McDavid scored his second goal of the contest, again coming on a powerplay to trim the Knights' lead to 4-3. The Oilers, however, failed to level the scoreline again, resulting in a one-goal loss.

Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored three points apiece while goalie Adin Hill made 31 saves in the contest.

The two teams will be back for Game 6 at Rogers Place on Sunday.

