Edmonton Oilers playoff history: How have the Western Conference powerhouse fared in seasons gone by

The Edmonton Oilers are one of the NHL's most storied franchises, with a rich playoff history that includes numerous championships and legendary players. As they head into the 2023 NHL playoffs, let's take a look back at their playoff history.

The Edmonton Oilers won their first Stanley Cup championship in 1984, led by the dynamic duo of Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier. The Oilers won their second championship the following year, with Gretzky earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the playoffs.

The Oilers went on to win three more championships in 1987, 1988, and 1990, with Gretzky and Messier continuing to dominate the league. The Oilers' 1987 championship team, which featured Gretzky, Messier, and Jari Kurri, is widely regarded as one of the greatest teams in NHL history.

After a few seasons of playoff absences, the Edmonton Oilers returned to the postseason in 1997, where they faced off against the Dallas Stars in the first round. The series went to seven games, with the Oilers ultimately falling short. The Oilers made another playoff appearance in 2006, where they made a historic run to the Stanley Cup Finals.

In 2006, the Oilers entered the playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference but proceeded to knock off the Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, and Anaheim Ducks en route to the Finals. In the Finals, the Oilers faced off against the Carolina Hurricanes, but ultimately fell short in seven games. Despite the loss, the Oilers' run to the Finals was a memorable one, with numerous thrilling moments along the way.

However, the Oilers have struggled to find playoff success in recent years. Under a new legend in Connor McDavid, the Oilers struggled to make it past the first round until last season. The Edmonton Oilers beat the upstart Los Angeles Kings in the first round of a seven-game thriller series. The Oilers then beat the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. A memorable playoff run would come to an end in the Western Conference Finals against the eventual champions, the Colorado Avalanche. With much of the team back this season, there’s plenty of reasons for fans to be excited.

As the Oilers head into the 2023 NHL playoffs, they will be looking to add another championship to their storied history. With a talented roster and a history of success in the playoffs, the Oilers will be a tough team to beat.

