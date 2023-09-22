The Edmonton Oilers are entering the 2023-24 NHL season with high hopes, led by their dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming campaign, let's project the starting lines for the Edmonton Oilers:

Edmonton Oilers projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

Forwards:

Evander Kane — Connor McDavid — Connor Brown

The top line features the league's most electrifying player, Connor McDavid, alongside Evander Kane, who provides a physical presence and goal-scoring ability. Connor Brown's two-way play completes this formidable trio.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Zach Hyman

The second line boasts a combination of skill and tenacity. Leon Draisaitl, the reigning Hart Trophy winner, is paired with Zach Hyman's relentless forechecking and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' playmaking abilities.

Mattias Janmark – Ryan McLeod – Warren Foegele

The third line offers speed and energy. Ryan McLeod's development as a center is complemented by Mattias Janmark's versatility and Warren Foegele's physical play.

Dylan Holloway – Brad Malone – Derek Ryan

The fourth line brings youth and experience. Dylan Holloway, a promising prospect, is flanked by the veteran presence of Brad Malone and Derek Ryan's faceoff expertise.

Defense:

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci:

The top defensive pairing combines Darnell Nurse's offensive prowess with Cody Ceci's defensive reliability. They are expected to log significant minutes and contribute at both ends of the ice.

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard:

The second pairing features a blend of experience and youth. Mattias Ekholm's physicality complements Evan Bouchard's emerging offensive skills.

Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais:

The third pairing offers depth and defensive responsibility. Brett Kulak's mobility and Vincent Desharnais' defensive acumen make this pairing a valuable asset.

Goaltenders:

Stuart Skinner

Skinner is set to be the starting goaltender, looking to build on his promising performances from the previous season. His development is crucial for the Oilers' success.

Jack Campbell

Campbell will serve as the backup goaltender, offering support and stepping in when needed. His steady play provides valuable depth in the crease.

The Edmonton Oilers' projected starting lines for the 2023-24 season reflect a team with an emphasis on maximizing the talents of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl while adding depth throughout the lineup.

With a balanced mix of skill, physicality, and youth, the Edmonton Oilers aim to compete at a high level in the competitive Pacific Division.