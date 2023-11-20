Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 20th 2023

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Florida Panthers on Monday at 7 p.m. ET at the Amerant Bank Arena. The game can be seen on ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers preview

The Edmonton Oilers are 5-10-1 this season and coming off a 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, which snapped their three-game win streak.

Edmonton has been led by Leon Draisaitl who has 21 points; Evan Bouchard has 16, while Zach Hyman and Evander Kane have 15 points. Connor McDavid, meanwhile, has struggled, as he has 13 points in 14 games, which is not like himself.

Florida, meanwhile, is 11-5-1, which is good for third in the East, and concluded their California road trip on Friday with a win over Anaheim to go 2-1.

The Panthers are led by Sam Reinhart, who has 24 points Aleksandar Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk both have 17 points, while Evan Rodrigues and Carter Verhaeghe have 13 points.

Oilers vs. Panthers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Florida is 14-15-3-8 all-time against Edmonton.

Edmonton is allowing 3.81 goals per game which ranks 29th.

Florida is averaging 3.06 goals per game.

The Panthers are 6-1 at home.

The Oilers are 2-6 on the road.

Oilers vs. Panthers: Odds & Prediction

The Edmonton Oilers are -105 while the Florida Panthers are -115, with the over/under set at seven and the under juiced to -135.

I'm surprised this game is a pick'em as the Oilers have struggled on the road while Florida has been dominant at home. Right now, Edmonton's goaltending and defense are still a big concern, as Tampa Bay was able to score six goals on Saturday, while McDavid isn't playing at his usual level.

Florida should be able to score on Skinner and limit the chances of this Oilers offense, which has been very inconsistent.

Prediction: Panthers 4, Oilers 2

Panthers vs. Oilers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida to win -115.

Tip 2: Carter Verhaege over 0.5 points -150.

Tip 3: Edmonton under 3.5 goals -160.

Tip 4: Gustav Forsling over 1.5 shots -150.

