Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 31, 2023

The Edmonton Oilers (17-15-1) are on a four-game winning streak and will face off against the Anaheim Ducks (13-22) at the Honda Center on New Year's Eve at 8 p.m. ET.

Edmonton secured a shootout victory on the road against the LA Kings on Saturday with a 3-2 shootout result. Meanwhile, in their last game on Friday, Anaheim played at home and suffered a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Tonight's matchup will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSSC and BSSD.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview

The Anaheim Ducks have faced challenges in the ongoing season, with the most recent game against the Arizona Coyotes highlighting offensive struggles.

Frank Vatrano has been a notable performer for Anaheim, registering 16 goals and nine assists in 35 games, amounting to 25 points. Across the season, the Ducks have averaged a modest 2.57 goals, while their defense has allowed an average of 3.29 goals per game. The upcoming game will heavily rely on the defense stepping up.

In goal, John Gibson, with a record of 7-14-0, displayed a solid performance in the last game, saving 30 of the 32 shots he faced and maintaining a 2.77 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers continue to showcase a potent offensive performance with their triumph against the Kings. Over the season, Edmonton has maintained an average of 3.5 goals, while its defense has conceded an average of 3.31 goals per game. The offense holds a commendable sixth-place ranking in the NHL, whereas the defense ranks 21st.

Despite the offensive prowess, the defense has encountered difficulties. Connor McDavid, contributing with 12 goals and 33 assists, stands out as a significant player.

In goal, Stuart Skinner (14-9-1) maintains a 2.86 GAA and a .892 SV% for Edmonton.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Oilers and Ducks have faced each other in 131 games, encompassing both regular season and playoffs, with the Oilers holding an overall record of 63-64-2-2 (48.9%) against the Ducks. Currently, the Oilers maintain a 4-game winning streak against the Ducks. In regular season contests alone, the Oilers have a 56-59-2-2 (47.9%) record against the Anaheim Ducks. The longest winning streak the Edmonton Oilers have had over the Ducks is 7 games, occurring on two separate occasions. The Oilers' penalty kill success rate stands at 78.45%, ranking 20th in the league, while the Ducks hold the 17th-ranked penalty kill percentage at 79.62%.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Odds and prediction

Edmonton has emerged victorious in 15 out of 27 games when considered the favorite this season. The Oilers have won three out of four games with odds shorter than -225, indicating a robust 69.2% likelihood of Edmonton emerging victorious in the upcoming matchup.

This season, the Ducks have been labeled as the underdog in 31 games, managing to upset their opponent in 12 contests, showcasing a success rate of 38.7%. When positioned as underdogs with odds of +184 or longer, Anaheim has recorded seven wins and eight losses, presenting a 35.2% chance of winning against the Oilers.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Ducks to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will be the winner? Edmonton Oilers Anaheim Ducks 0 votes