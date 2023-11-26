Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Nov 26, 2023

The Edmonton Oilers (6-12-1) host the Anaheim Ducks (9-11-0) at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Sunday, Nov 26, 9 p.m. ET. The Ducks, on a five-game losing streak, square off against the Oilers, with the game airing on ESPN+, BSSC and BSSD.

In their previous match on Nov 24, Edmonton secured a dominant 5-0 road win over the Washington Capitals, while Anaheim endured a 5-2 defeat at home against the Los Angeles Kings.

Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks: Game preview

The Anaheim Ducks have stumbled in the early stages of the season, suffering a defeat in their recent game. Radko Gudas contributed a lone goal in a commendable scoring effort, providing a solitary bright spot.

In goal, John Gibson faced 31 shots but stopped only 26. Mason McTavish has been a standout performer with 10 goals and 11 assists this season.

On the flipside, the Edmonton Oilers, coming off a game with five goals, appear poised for an easy scoring opportunity. The Ducks' struggling offense, averaging a mere 2.8 goals per game, is expected to encounter significant challenges.

A comfortable victory for the Oilers is expected, making them a favorable choice on the puck line.

Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks: Head-to-head and key numbers

Scoring Offense: The Oilers rank 21st in the league with 58 goals, averaging 3.0 per game. The Ducks rank 26th in the league with 56 goals this season, averaging 2.8 per game. Defensive Struggles: Defensively, the Oilers find themselves in 28th place, allowing 72 goals in total, averaging 3.8 per game, whike the Ducks have conceded 65 goals, placing them 21st in the NHL with an average of 3.2 per game. Teams Performances: The Oilers' penalty kill efficiency stands at 76.32%, placing them 24th in the league. The Duck's penalty kill percentage is the 13th best in the league, standing at 80.68%. Faceoff Competence: In faceoff win percentage, the Oilers hold the 18th position, achieving 50.1%. In faceoff win percentage, the Ducks are ranked 25th, achieving 47.2% Shooting Precision: The Oilers' shooting percentage is 9.1%, ranking 28th in the league. Notably the Oilers average 19.6 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game. The Ducks shooting percentage is 9.6%, positioning them at 21st in the league. Defensive Shutouts: The Oilers have secured one shutout this season. The Ducks have yet to secure a shutout this season.

Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks: Odds and prediction

Edmonton Oilers has a record of 6-9 when favored by oddsmakers this NHL season.

They haven't secured a victory when the odds have been lower than -276, and they enter this contest with a 73.4% chance of winning. In 19 games, Edmonton and its opponents have surpassed the 6.5-goal total in 12 games, accounting for 63.2% of their season.

The Ducks have played as the underdogs 17 times this season, upsetting their opponent eight times, which translates to a 47.1% success rate. In games where Anaheim was the underdog with odds at +220 or longer, they hold a 2-2 record.

Interestingly, in 45.0% of the Ducks' previous matchups this season (9 out of 20), the combined score surpassed the over/under of 6.5 goals set for Sunday's game. The win probability for the Ducks is 31.2%.

Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6.5: Yes

Tip 3: Ducks to score first: Yes

