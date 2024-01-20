Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 20, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers (25-15-1) face off against the Calgary Flames (21-19-5) at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, Jan 20, at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TVAS2, SN, CBC, and CITY.

Edmonton secured a 4-2 victory at home in their previous game against the Kraken on Thursday, while Calgary suffered a 4-3 home loss to the Maple Leafs on the same day.

Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames: Game preview

The Oilers average 3.51 goals per game, converting 25.8% of their power play oppportunities. Zach Hyman leads the team with 27 goals, while Connor McDavid has contributed 43 assists. Leon Draisaitl boasts 22 goals, 28 assists and 122 shots on goal.

Defensively, the Oilers allow an average of 2.95 goals per game and kill off 81.8 percent of their opponent's power plays. In goal, Stuart Skinner has a season record of 13-11-2, maintaining a 2.59 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Flames average 3.16 goals per game, finding success on 14.1% of their power play opportunities. Blake Coleman leads the team with 20 goals, while Elias Lindholm has contributed 22 assists, while Nazem Kadri has had 146 shots on goal.

On the defensive front, the Flames allow an average of 3.09 goals per game and kill off 84.1% of opponent power plays. In goal, Jacob Markstrom has a season record of 20-9-1, with a 2.58 GAA and a .904 SV%, having faced 803 shots and conceding 77 goals.

Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 299 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Oilers are 137-138-19-5 (49%) against the Flames.

The Oilers are on a three-game winning streak against their rivals.

In regular season, the Oilers are 114-126-19-5 (46.8%) against the Calgary Flames.

Calgary boasts an impressive 84.1% efficiency on the penalty kill, while the Oilers are 81.8%.

In faceoffs, the Oilers have a 52.4% win rate, while the Flames are 51.3%.

Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames: Odds and prediction

This season, Edmonton has emerged victorious in 23 of 35 games as favorites. In 22 games with odds lower than -158, the Oilers have had 16 wins, indicating a 61.2% of winning this game.

As underdogs 23 times, the Flames have caused upsets 10 times. However, when facing odds of +133 or longer, Calgary has a 1-4 record and a 42.9% chance for the Flames to win in this game.

Prediction: Oilers 5-3 Flames

Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Elias Lindholm to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Connor McDavid to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Flames to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who Will Be The Winner? Edmonton Oilers Calgary Flames 1 votes