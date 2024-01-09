Edmonton Oilers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 9, 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks (12-26-2) host the Edmonton Oilers (20-15-1) at the United Center on Tuesday at 8.30 p.m. ET. The matchup can be watched on SN1, SNE, SNO, SNP, ESPN+, HULU and TVAS-D.

Edmonton triumphed 3-1 at home against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, while Chicago secured a 4-3 home win over the Calgary Flames in their most recent game on Sunday.

Edmonton Oilers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview

Looking to extend their seven-game winning streak, the Edmonton Oilers are coming off a win over Ottawa. Connor McDavid is the team's leader with an impressive 54 points, including 40 assists.

Leon Draisaitl has contributed 42 points, tallying 18 goals and 24 assists, while Evander Kane has 24 points, including 14 goals. In goal, Stuart Skinner has a 16-9-1 record, with a 2.76 GAA and an .898 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks are coming off a win over Calgary. Unfortunately, Connor Bedard, who leads the team with 33 points (15 goals and 18 assists), is sidelined indefinitely due to a jaw injury.

Philipp Kurashev has contributed 23 points (eight goals and 15 assists), while in goal, Petr Mrazek has a 10-13-1 record, with a 3.26 GAA and an .903 SV.

Edmonton Oilers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Oilers and Blackhawks have faced each other 172 times in the regular season and playoff.

In overall matchups, the Oilers have a 77-82-12-1 (48.3%) record against the Blackhawks, riding a four-game winning streak.

In the regular season, the Oilers have a 64-71-12-1 (47.3%) record against the Blackhawks.

On penalty kill performance, the Oilers are 15th with an 80.3% success rate, while the Blackhawks are 27th with a 74.6% efficiency.

Edmonton Oilers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Odds and prediction

As the odds favorite this season, the Oilers boast a solid 18-12 record. In games with odds shorter than -438, they have a perfect winning record. The odds indicate an 81.4% probability of Edmonton winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have had 12 upset wins in 39 games as the underdogs, achieving a 30.8% success rate. However, Chicago is yet to clinch a win in three games as an underdog, with odds of +338 or longer, presenting a 22.8% chance of victory in such scenarios.

Prediction: Oilers 3-2 Blackhawks

Edmonton Oilers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Oilers to score the first goal: Yes

Tip 4: Blackhawks to beat the spread: Yes

