Edmonton Oilers vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 11, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers face the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night at the Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, including ESPN+ and BSDET.
The contest can also be listened to on WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket and 630 CHED AM.
Edmonton Oilers game preview
The Oilers have a 21-15-1 record after winning their last game 2-1 against the Chicago Blackhawks. They are averaging 3.54 goals scored and conceding 3.08 per game. Their power play success rate is 25.8% while their penalty kill rate is 80.8%.
Connor McDavid has played a key role in Edmonton’s performances, scoring 15 goals and providing 40 assists, resulting in 55 points in 35 games. Another key contributor for Edmonton is Leon Draisaitl, who has 43 points (19 goals and 24 assists).
Calvin Pickard has a 3-2-0 record with a save percentage of .904 and goals against average of 2.82. Meanwhile, Ryan Fanti (hip) is unavailable.
Detroit Red Wings game preview
The Red Wings are 20-16-4 after beating the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in their last game. On average, the Red Wings score 3.55 goals per game and allow 3.40. Their power play success rate is 21.9% while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 81.6%.
Alex DeBrincat has been quite productive for Detroit, scoring 17 goals and providing 21 assists, resulting in 38 points. Meanwhile, Dylan Larkin has 33 points, with 14 goals and 19 assists.
Alex Lyons has a 8-4-0 record, with a goals-against average of 2.5 per game and a save percentage of .920. Matt Luff (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body) and Klim Kostin (upper body) are sidelined due to injuries.
Edmonton Oilers lines
Forwards
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
- Connor McDavid
- Zach Hyman
- Leon Draisaitl
Defensemen
- Darnell Nurse
- Cody Ceci
- Mattias Ekholm
Goalies
- Stuart Skinner
- Calvin Pickard
Detroit Red Wings lines
Forwards
- David Perron Dylan Larkin
- Lucas Raymond
- Alex Debrincat
- Dylan Larkin
Defensemen
- Mortizz Seider
- Ben Chiarot
- Jeff Petry
Goalies
- Alex Lyon
- James Riemer
Edmonton Oilers vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds & Prediction
The Oilers have won eight straight games, while the Red Wings have won three. Edmonton has a better goals-against average and penalty kill rate than Detroit. The Red Wings have a better powerplay success rate.
The Panthers are 2-3 in their last five road games. The Oilers are the favorites with odds of -172, while the Red Wings are the underdogs with odds of +143. According to moneyline odds, there's a 63.2% probability that Edmonton will win.
Edmonton Oilers vs Detroit Red Wings: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Oilers to win - 125
Tip 2: Game to have over five goals - Yes
Tip 3: Connor McDavid to score - Yes