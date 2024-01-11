Edmonton Oilers vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 11, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers face the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night at the Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, including ESPN+ and BSDET.

The contest can also be listened to on WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket and 630 CHED AM.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

The Oilers have a 21-15-1 record after winning their last game 2-1 against the Chicago Blackhawks. They are averaging 3.54 goals scored and conceding 3.08 per game. Their power play success rate is 25.8% while their penalty kill rate is 80.8%.

Connor McDavid has played a key role in Edmonton’s performances, scoring 15 goals and providing 40 assists, resulting in 55 points in 35 games. Another key contributor for Edmonton is Leon Draisaitl, who has 43 points (19 goals and 24 assists).

Calvin Pickard has a 3-2-0 record with a save percentage of .904 and goals against average of 2.82. Meanwhile, Ryan Fanti (hip) is unavailable.

Detroit Red Wings game preview

The Red Wings are 20-16-4 after beating the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in their last game. On average, the Red Wings score 3.55 goals per game and allow 3.40. Their power play success rate is 21.9% while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 81.6%.

Alex DeBrincat has been quite productive for Detroit, scoring 17 goals and providing 21 assists, resulting in 38 points. Meanwhile, Dylan Larkin has 33 points, with 14 goals and 19 assists.

Alex Lyons has a 8-4-0 record, with a goals-against average of 2.5 per game and a save percentage of .920. Matt Luff (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body) and Klim Kostin (upper body) are sidelined due to injuries.

Edmonton Oilers lines

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Connor McDavid

Zach Hyman

Leon Draisaitl

Defensemen

Darnell Nurse

Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm

Goalies

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Detroit Red Wings lines

Forwards

David Perron Dylan Larkin

Lucas Raymond

Alex Debrincat

Dylan Larkin

Defensemen

Mortizz Seider

Ben Chiarot

Jeff Petry

Goalies

Alex Lyon

James Riemer

Edmonton Oilers vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds & Prediction

The Oilers have won eight straight games, while the Red Wings have won three. Edmonton has a better goals-against average and penalty kill rate than Detroit. The Red Wings have a better powerplay success rate.

The Panthers are 2-3 in their last five road games. The Oilers are the favorites with odds of -172, while the Red Wings are the underdogs with odds of +143. According to moneyline odds, there's a 63.2% probability that Edmonton will win.

Edmonton Oilers vs Detroit Red Wings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Oilers to win - 125

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals - Yes

Tip 3: Connor McDavid to score - Yes