Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings Game 2: Preview, Lines, Predictions, 2023 NHL Playoffs 

The Edmonton Oilers were frustrated as the Los Angeles Kings did what almost every lower seed has done so far in the 2023 NHL Playoffs - win Game 1 on the road.

After falling behind 2-0 and 3-1, the Kings were able to tie the game with 17 seconds remaining and win it in overtime. That persistence will need to stay at full throttle if they have a shot at winning this series. A good start would be stealing another in Alberta and heading back to the beach with a 2-0 lead.

Edmonton Oilers star and best player in the world Connor McDavid was held off the scoresheet only nine times during the regular season. In Game 1, the center was also held scoreless, a huge part of the loss for the Oilers. Only once has he gone pointless in back-to-back games. Do not expect it to happen again.

In the games following his scoreless performances, McDavid averaged over one point a night.

Edmonton dominated LA in the first period on Monday but took their foot off the gas each time they gained a two-goal lead. They allowed the Kings to possess the puck and made a few key mistakes, leading to two goals by Adrian Kempe and the eventual tying tally from captain Anze Kopitar.

On the overtime winner, Alex Iafallo was all alone in the low slot. These things cannot happen, even as a team that is heavily favored and likely much better overall.

On the offensive end, the Oilers will look to duplicate their Game 1 performance. They scored three times, fired 40 shots at the Kings net, and put loads of pressure on the LA defense. On the other end, however, they allowed 35 shots and failed to maintain two separate two-goal leads. That will be the focus in Game 2.

Los Angeles Kings projected lineup

Byfield-Kopitar-Kempe

Moore-Danault-Arvidsson

Iafallo-Lizotte-Vilardi

Grundstrom-Kupari-Kaliyev

Anderson-Doughty

Gavrikov-Roy

Edler-Durzi

Korpisalo

Copley

Edmonton Oilers projected lineup

Nugent-Hopkins-McDavid-Hyman

Kane-Draisailt-Yamamoto

Kostin-Bjugstad-Janmark

Foegele-McLeod-Ryan

Nurse-Ceci

Ekholm-Bouchard

Kulak-Desharnais

Skinner

Campbell

Prediction

Expect the Edmonton Oilers to be flying.

McDavid is on a mission and has looked like, somehow, an even better player this season after falling in the Western Conference Final in 2022. He's going to put his team on his back tonight and I fully expect him to light up the scoresheet.

Edmonton Oilers 6, Los Angeles Kings 3

