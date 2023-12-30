Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 30th 2023

The Los Angeles Kings (20-8-4) will host the Edmonton Oilers (16-15-1) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles aims to recover from a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec 28, while Edmonton enters the game with momentum, having secured a 5-0 road win against the San Jose Sharks on the same day.

The broadcast of this game will be available on ESPN+ and BSW.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

In their current winning streak, the Edmonton Oilers clinched victories against the Devils, Rangers, and Sharks.

With an average of 3.5 goals per game, the team excels with a 26% success rate on power plays.

Leading the offensive charge, Zach Hyman has notched 20 goals, Connor McDavid contributed 33 assists, and Evander Kane fired 99 shots on goal.

On the defensive end, the Oilers concede an average of 3.31 goals per game and successfully neutralize 78.6% of opponent power plays.

In goal, Jack Campbell allowed 20 goals on 157 shots faced, while Stuart Skinner yielded 66 goals on 604 shots.

Meanwhile, this week, the Los Angeles Kings secured victories against the Flames and Sharks but faced a setback with a loss to the Golden Knights.

Averaging 3.53 goals per game, the Kings capitalize on 19.1 percent of their power play opportunities.

Trevor Moore leads the Kings with 17 goals, Kevin Fiala contributes 23 assists, and Adrian Kempe has recorded 103 shots on goal.

Defensively, the Kings allow an average of 2.34 goals per game and successfully thwart 87% of opponent power plays.

In goal, Cam Talbot faced 635 shots, allowing 48 goals, while Pheonix Copley conceded 23 goals on 177 shots.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Oilers and Kings have faced off in a total of 273 games, combining both regular season and playoff matchups. The Oilers hold an overall record of 136-105-30-2 (55.3%) against the Kings, with a current three-game winning streak. In regular season games alone, the Oilers maintain a 104-88-30-2 (53.2%) record against the Los Angeles Kings. The two teams have met in the playoffs nine times, and the Oilers lead with a 7-2 record in playoff series, currently holding a five-series winning streak against the Kings. This season, the Kings have achieved three shutouts, while the Oilers have kept their opponents scoreless on two occasions.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Odds and prediction

Los Angeles boasts a strong 16-7 record when favored by oddsmakers this season. The Kings have been particularly successful in games with odds shorter than -120, winning 15 out of 21 and achieving a 54.5% success rate.

In contrast, the Oilers have played as the underdog four times this season, securing an upset victory once. When faced with underdog odds at +100 or longer, Edmonton holds a 1-2 record, suggesting a 50.0% chance of winning the upcoming game.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Kings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Oilers to beat the spread: Yes

