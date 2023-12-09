Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild: Which team has improved most under new coach?

In the 2023-24 NHL season, two coaching transformations have been notably impactful, with Kris Knoblauch leading the Edmonton Oilers and John Hynes steering the Minnesota Wild to newfound success.

However, which one has been the biggest in the larger landscape of the NHL so far and going forward in the season?

Kris Knoblauch's massive turnaround for the Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers' season got off to a rocky start, prompting the dismissal of former head coach Jay Woodcroft after a 3-9-1 beginning. Enter Kris Knoblauch, whose tenure has witnessed a remarkable turnaround for the team. Since taking the reins on November 12, the Oilers have surged to a 7-3-0 record, riding a five-game winning streak, with standout performances in various facets of the game.

One of the most significant improvements has been seen in the goaltending department. Stuart Skinner, stepping up in the absence of the waived Jack Campbell, boasts an impressive 8-3-0 record in his last 11 starts. Skinner's stellar play has been a linchpin during the Edmonton Oilers' recent winning streak, including a remarkable 39-save outing against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Captain Connor McDavid, initially experiencing a slow start, has rekindled his offensive prowess under Knoblauch's guidance. With 22 points in 10 games since the coaching change, McDavid has been a driving force behind the team's success, amassing 16 points in the current five-game winning streak.

The Edmonton Oilers have not only improved offensively but also on special teams. The power-play success rate has risen from 23.9% to 26.3%, placing them fifth in the league. The penalty kill, once languishing at 70%, has climbed to 78.7%, showcasing the team's adaptability under Knoblauch.

Edmonton's goals-for average has surged from 2.69 to 3.43, making them the seventh-highest-scoring team in the league.

John Hynes is getting the Wild back on track

In Minnesota, John Hynes has swiftly instituted a fresh coaching approach for the Wild, resulting in a 4-1 record since his appointment. Known for his defense-first philosophy, Hynes has emphasized individualized communication and minor tactical adjustments to elevate the team's on-ice performance.

Under Hynes' guidance, the Wild's penalty kill has seen a remarkable improvement, boasting a 93% success rate. The team has notched a plus-11 goal differential, showcasing the effectiveness of Hynes' focus on defensive structure.

The verdict? Kris Knoblauch

In the end, it appears that Knoblauch has had a greater amount of success for a longer time since being hired.

Both Kris Knoblauch and John Hynes will aim to build on their early successes, steering their respective teams towards playoff contention and establishing themselves as influential figures in the ever-competitive world of NHL coaching.