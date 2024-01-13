Edmonton Oilers vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 13th 2024

The Edmonton Oilers will be facing off against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN+, CBC, TVAS, and SN1.

Edmonton is coming into this game with momentum, having secured a 3-2 victory on the road against the Red Wings on Jan. 11. Montreal, on the other hand, played at home on the same day and faced a 3-2 defeat to the Sharks.

Edmonton Oilers vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview

The Edmonton Oilers have recently secured victories against the Flyers, Senators, Blackhawks, and Red Wings, showcasing an offensive prowess with an average of 3.53 goals per game and a 25.4% success rate on power play opportunities.

Zach Hyman leads the team with 26 goals, Connor McDavid contributes with 40 assists, and Leon Draisaitl boasts 110 shots on goal.

In goal, Stuart Skinner holds a record of 17-9-1, having given up 72 goals on 725 shots, with a 2.69 GAA and an .901 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are coming off losses to the Flyers and Sharks despite a recent victory against the Rangers.

With an average of 2.71 goals per game and a 17.7% success rate on power play opportunities, the team is guided by Nick Suzuki's 12 goals, Mike Matheson's 23 assists, and Cole Caufield's 147 shots on goal.

In goal, Jake Allen holds a 4-8-1 record, allowing 47 goals on 469 shots faced, with a 3.52 GAA and an .900 SV%.

Edmonton Oilers vs Montreal Canadiens: Odds and prediction

The Canadiens and Oilers have faced each other 105 times in the both regular season and playoffs.

The Canadiens maintain an overall record of 48-52-4-1 (47.6%) against the Oilers.

On regular season contests alone, the Canadiens maintain a 48-49-4-1 (49.0%) record against the Oilers.

Defensively, the Canadiens concede an average of 3.39 goals per game and effectively kills 73% of opponent power plays.

On the other hand, the Oilers allowed an average of 3.05 goals per game and effectively kills 81.2% of opponent power plays.

Edmonton has been favorite this season, winning 20 out of 32 games. When faced with odds shorter than -244 in five games, the Oilers triumphed in four instances. The odds currently indicate a 70.9% probability of Edmonton winning this game.

On the other hand, the Canadiens, as underdogs, have secured 14 wins in 37 games this season. Montreal has faced challenging odds in nine games with +199 or longer, resulting in a 2-7 record, with an win probability from odds at 33.4%.

Prediction: Oilers 5 - 3 Canadiens

Edmonton Oilers vs Montreal Canadiens: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 7: Yes

Tip 3: Leon Draisaitl to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Canadiens to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will be the winner? Edmonton Oilers Montreal Canadiens 9 votes