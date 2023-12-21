Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 21, 2023

The Edmonton Oilers visit the Prudential Center in Newark to face the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7.30 p.m. ET.

New Jersey is coming off a 3-2 overtime home loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday while Edmonton Oilers faced a 3-1 defeat on the road against the New York Islanders on the same day.

The matchup will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils: Game preview

After a 3-1 loss to the Islanders, the Edmonton Oilers hold a season record of 13-15-1. Although they scored 83 seconds into the game, they didn't score again. Despite outshooting New York 31-21, the Oilers went 0-4 on the power play.

Their recent losing streak includes setbacks against Florida and Tampa Bay. Edmonton averages 3.34 goals per game, concedes 3.45 goals per game, has a 27.3% success rate on the power play and boasts a 78.3% penalty kill rate. Connor McDavid leads the team with 11 goals, 30 assists, and 83 shots on goal.

The projected starting goalie is Calvin Pickard, with a 1-2-0 record, a 2.99 GAA, and a .901 SV%.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils hold a 16-12-2 record this year, coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers. Despite leading twice, the Devils couldn't maintain their advantage and eventually lost in the extra period. They recorded 26 shots on goal and went 1-1 on the power play.

Before facing Philadelphia, New Jersey suffered a 5-1 defeat to Anaheim but secured victories against Columbus and Boston.

The Devils average 3.43 goals per game, concede 3.53 goals against per game, have a 31.3% power play success, and a 76.5% penalty kill rate. Jack Hughes leads the team with 14 goals, 24 assists and 115 shots on goal.

The projected starting goalie is Vitek Vanecek, with an 11-5-1 record, a 3.30 GAA and a .883 SV%.

Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Devils and Oilers have faced each other 89 times, with the Devils holding an overall record of 37-41-9-2 (46.6%).

The Devils' longest winning streak against the Oilers is three games, occuring thrice.

In their most recent encounter on Dec 10,, the Devils suffered a 4-1 loss on the road.

The Devils are 16-12-2 overall and 6-7-2 at home, boasting a 9-2-1 record in one-goal games.

The Oilers are 13-15-1 overall and 4-9-0 on the road, with a -3 scoring differential (97 goals scored, 100 goals conceded).

Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils: Odds and prediction

As the favorite this season, New Jersey has performed strongly boasting a 14-11 record. In 25 games with odds shorter than -115, the Devils have secured victory 14 times, leading to a 53.5% chance of winning this game.

On the flip side, the Oilers have been labeled as underdogs three times this season, without managing an upset. In instances where Edmonton has been an undersog by -105 or longer, they have lost each time, resulting in a win probability of 51.2%.

Edmonton Oilers vs New Jersey Devils: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: New Jersey to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Oilers to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will be the winner? New Jersey Devils Edmonton Oilers 0 votes